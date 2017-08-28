The Asian Age | News

After Gorakhpur tragedy, UP CM to hold review meet on health, medical education

ANI
Published : Aug 28, 2017, 11:54 am IST
The review meeting will be held at the Chief Minister's Office.

 UP CM Yogi Aditynath will also address the irregularities in the industrial development in the state. (Photo: File)

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday will hold an analysis-discussion over the health and medical education in the state, in the aftermath of the Gorakhpur tragedy.

After more than 70 children died at Gorakhpur's Baba Raghav Das (BRD) Medical College's hospital in a week, questions were raised about the health and medical operations in the state.

Aditynath will also address the irregularities in the industrial development in the state.

The Chief Minister will also be present at a programme at Gomti Nagar's Lohia Institute at 4 pm and a hostel's naming ceremony.

Adityanath will also unveil the statue of Padmashri Dr SC Rai.

