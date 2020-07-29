Wednesday, Jul 29, 2020 | Last Update : 01:42 AM IST

127th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

1,532,125

49,622

Recovered

988,626

35,527

Deaths

34,224

770

Maharashtra39144023227714165 Tamil Nadu2276881669563659 Delhi1322751175073881 Andhra Pradesh110297526221148 Karnataka107001405042057 Uttar Pradesh73951445201497 West Bengal62964420221449 Gujarat57982425142368 Telangana5714242909480 Bihar4359129220269 Rajasthan3863627317644 Assam349482661988 Haryana3287625758406 Madhya Pradesh2921720343830 Odisha2810718061189 Kerala208951072468 Jammu and Kashmir1887910885333 Punjab143789752336 Jharkhand9563398494 Chhatisgarh8286543946 Uttarakhand6587372070 Goa5287359536 Tripura4288260917 Puducherry3011178247 Himachal Pradesh2330123413 Manipur231716150 Nagaland14605774 Arunachal Pradesh13306173 Chandigarh93459914 Meghalaya7791945 Sikkim5921861 Mizoram3841980
  India   All India  28 Jul 2020  Pakistan Senate recommends Nishan-e-Pakistan to Geelani; mixed reactions in J-K
India, All India

Pakistan Senate recommends Nishan-e-Pakistan to Geelani; mixed reactions in J-K

THE ASIAN AGE. | YUSUF JAMEEL
Published : Jul 28, 2020, 10:51 pm IST
Updated : Jul 28, 2020, 10:51 pm IST

Syed Geelani quit as chairman of All Parties Hurriyat Conference last month.

File image of Syed Ali Shah Geelani. (PTI)
 File image of Syed Ali Shah Geelani. (PTI)

SRINAGAR: Pakistan's Senate on Monday evening unanimously passed a resolution recommending that Kashmir’s separatist patriarch Syed Ali Shah Geelani be conferred the country’s highest civilian award ‘Nishan-e-Pakistan' in recognition of his “relentless struggle for freedom”.

As the 91-year-old ailing leader is all set to receive the neighbouring country’s highest civilian honour, his supporters back home welcomed the passing of the resolution and said it was long-overdue. Corroborating the view, Dr Sheikh Showkat Hussain, a former professor of law and international relations at the University of Kashmir, said “Syed Geelani has all along been in favour of Kashmir’s accession to Pakistan and has led the resistance movement back home on those lines only. I think it is in recognition of his services that he is being conferred Nishan-e-Pakistan. If you ask me he deserves more than that. It should not surprise anyone nor should it be objected to.”

He pointed out that in 1990, former Indian Prime Minister Morarji Desai was conferred with this honour for his friendly overtures to Pakistan “so much so that he had turned down the suggestion from the erstwhile Soviet Union to attack Pakistan after its invaded Afghanistan in 1979.”

Syed Geelani quit as chairman of All Parties Hurriyat Conference last month and many analysts and sections of the Indian media had seen it and his strongly worded letter to his colleagues in the amalgam faction as an indirect rebuff to Pakistan and its clique in the Kashmiri separatist politics. While some people have termed the resolution passed by Pakistan Parliament’s Upper House as an effort to contain the fallout, Syed Geelani’s supporters said it is a “befitting reply” to those trying to create a “wedge” between the two sides.

However, BJP J-K unit chief, Ravindra Raina, criticised the move and alleged that Pakistan is conferring the national award on its “puppet and paid agent”. He said, “Geelani has along with Pakistan in the last over three decades played a noxious game in Jammu and Kashmir. It is now beyond any doubt that he is a Pakistani agent who with the ilk received money and weapons from its successive governments, the army and the ISI to kill innocent people in J&K. He is a murderer.”

Several people took to social media platforms to criticise the move. One of them, Pratiba Kaul, a Kashmiri Pandit, tweeted, “Pakistan’s rogue government conferred Nishan-e-Pakistan to Geelani for uprooting and killing Kashmiri Pandits, our valiant armed forces and thousands of innocent lives. Shame on Pakistan who supports terrorism without any regret”.

An Army veteran Brigadier (retired) R.S. Pathania asked whether the Indian government would still appease the separatist leader by issuing him travel documents to visit Pakistan to receive the honour for “fomenting terrorism in J-K” or “we are going to send him there permanently.”

Another netizen Dr. Kapil Sharma tweeted, “#Lahore Pak senate asking Nishan-e- Pakistan to Geelani. In that scenario the best candidate for Bharat Ratna should be Nawab Akbar Bugti, the Balochistan freedom fighter martyred in 2006. Gen. Musharraf is still under trial for his murder. Think over it”.

Though the sexagenarian separatist leader has yet to react to him being recommended for Nishan-e-Pakistan, one of his aides said, “Geelani Sahib’s stature is above all worldly recognitions. Nevertheless, it is a welcome decision and those who are criticizing it are only venting their frustration.”

Tags: hurriyat conference, syed ali shah geelani, jammu and kashmir, nishan-e-pakistan
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar

Latest From India

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. PTI photo

As Rajasthan CLP seeks Prez intervention, Gehlot speaks to PM Modi on state imbroglio

The ceasefire was violated by Pakistan for the eighth consecutive day on Tuesday. (PTI)

Pakistan Army resorts to heavy shelling along Line of Control

Omar Abdullah (Photo: PTI)

Will not contest Assembly polls in J and K till full statehood is restored: Omar Abdullah

A senior police officer said an investigation was underway and there appeared to be lapses on part of the hospital.

20-year-old alleges molestation by doctor in COVID ward of Noida hospital

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Waqyanawis | New ASG in town may spell trouble for Congressmen

2

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

3

Save the list: Indian apps to replace the 59 banned Chinese ones

4

What's the deal with facial recognition software and how it's weaponised

5

In the next James Bond film, 007 should use COVID-19 app data; it works better than any spy tool

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

Bahaar Dhawan Rohatgi, Fashion Influencer

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

A house is left smouldering and damaged after yet another gunfight between security forces and militants in Srinagar. (File photo: Habib Naqash)

First person: When there's gunfire outside, switch off the lights and wait for dawn

During the anti-CAA stir, the Yogi administration was seen by Muslims as rather suppressive and occasionally high-handed. PTI Photo

Waqyanawis | Coronavirus, the magic bullet against Hindu-Muslim discord in UP?

There is an inherent bias against Tiktok because it is Chinese. There are suspicions that TikTok’s parent ByteDance is connected to the Communist Party. There is also the data sovereignty argument, where Indian data is shared with Chinese companies.

Tech This Week | #BanTikTok Solves Nothing

Chandrabali Datta, who was born in Kolkata, works in the Clinical Biomanufacturing Facility at the university's Jenner Institute.

To be a part of Oxford University's Covid19 vaccine project is a humanitarian cause: Indian-origin scientist

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham