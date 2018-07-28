UP cop kneels, folds hands before Yogi Adityanath, seeks blessings

The act by the police officer has triggered a debate, whether he should have done this in uniform or not.

Gorakhpur: A senior police official in uniform was clicked seeking blessing from Chief Minister Yodi Adityanath on Friday in Uttar Pradesh’s Gorakhpur.

The police officer, Praveen Kumar Singh shared photographs on Facebook in which he is kneeling down in front of Yodi Adityanath with folded hands.

In the second picture, the officer can be seen applying tilak on CM’s forehead.

(Photo: Facebook | Praveen Kumar Singh)

In the third photo, the officer is garlanding the UP CM.

(Photo: Facebook | Praveen Kumar Singh)

Singh is the circle officer of Gorakhnath area in Gorakhpur and on his social media post, he is seen seeking blessings from Yogi Adityanath on the occasion of Guru Purnima.

He took blessings from Adityanath not as Chief Minister but as the head of the Gorakhnath temple. His Facebook check-in and pictures were accompanied by ‘feeling blessed’ status.

The act by the police officer has triggered a debate, whether he should have done this in uniform or not. Some people on Facebook and Twitter say that the officer hasn’t done anything wrong while others say that the officer could have changed his clothes before interacting with the chief minister.

Earlier in Delhi, a police officer was seen ‘taking blessings’ of a self-styled godwoman and was later transferred. In the photo, the officer’s eyes were shut and the godwoman is seen standing behind him.