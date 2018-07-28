The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Jul 28, 2018 | Last Update : 03:35 AM IST

India, All India

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq warns against change in Article 35A

THE ASIAN AGE. | YUSUF JAMEEL
Published : Jul 28, 2018, 3:07 am IST
Updated : Jul 28, 2018, 3:06 am IST

The SC is also hearing yet another plea challenging the validity of Article 370, which guarantees special status to J&K within the Indian Union.

Kashmir’s chief Muslim cleric and separatist leader Mirwaiz Umar Farooq (Photo: PTI)
 Kashmir’s chief Muslim cleric and separatist leader Mirwaiz Umar Farooq (Photo: PTI)

Srinagar: Kashmir’s chief Muslim cleric and separatist leader Mirwaiz Umar Farooq on Friday said that the people of the Valley will hit the streets to resist “forcefully” any tampering of Article 35A of the Indian Constitution.

In his pre-namaz customary speech from the pulpit of Srinagar’s historic Grand Mosque, the Mirwaiz said that the people of Kashmir are “cautiously and carefully” watching the events around Article 35A as it comes up for hearing in the Supreme Court (SC) on August 6.

“Kashmiris will not take machinations against them lying down and will oppose them tooth and nail,” he said. Reiterating it in a tweet, he added, “People will hit the streets and resist it forcefully. The resulting consequences will entirely be the responsibility of those who will force people to take drastic steps”.

Article 35A empowers the J&K Legislature to define “permanent residents” of the state and provide special rights and privileges to those permanent residents. It was added to the Constitution through a Presidential Order in 1954 issued by the then President in exercise of the powers conferred by clause (1) of Article 370 of the Constitution, with the concurrence of the Government of the State of Jammu and Kashmir. Article 370 guarantees a special status to Jammu and Kashmir within the Indian Union.

However, a petition seeking removal of Article 35A is currently pending before a three-judge bench of the SC. An NGO, We the Citizens, believed to be an RSS think-tank, challenged 35A in the SC in 2014 on grounds that it was not added to the Constitution through amendment under Article 368 and that it was never presented before Parliament, and came into effect immediately.

In another case filed in the SC in July last year, two Kashmiri women argued that the state’s laws, flowing from Article 35A, had disenfranchised their children.

The SC is also hearing yet another plea challenging the validity of Article 370, which guarantees special status to J&K within the Indian Union. The petition challenged the April 11, 2017 order of the Delhi High Court rejecting a plea saying nothing survives in it as the Apex Court has already dismissed a similar prayer on the issue.

Union home minister Rajnath Singh had in September last year assured that the government at the Centre will not go against the sentiments of the people of J&K. “We’ll not go against sentiments of people,” he had said when asked about the Centre’s view of the question of abrogating Article 35A of the Constitution during a visit of Srinagar.

Tags: mirwaiz umar farooq, article 35a, supreme court
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar

MOST POPULAR

1

She told us in ‘Nick’ of time: Ali confirms Priyanka’s marriage made her quit Bharat

2

Amelia Earhart mystery solved: Here’s what has been revealed

3

10 signs your house is haunted, says paranormal investigator

4

Mums who breastfeed husbands during sex say it’s turn on, ultimate bonding experience

5

Cop mistakes cycling champ for fan, knocks him off bike during Tour de France

more

Editors' Picks

Jackie Shroff in 'Dhoom 3', Salman Khan's 'Bharat' look revealed.

After inspiring Aamir Khan in Dhoom 3, Jackie to return as father in Salman’s Bharat?

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone in a still from 'Goliyon Ki Rasleela: Ram-Leela'.

Ranveer Singh can’t stop kissing Deepika as she dresses up like Anushka Sharma

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh’s happy dance with Sadguru is all you need to complete your weekend

Salman Khan and Juhi Chawla in a still from 'Deewana Mastana'.

Salman Khan really wanted to marry Juhi Chawla at one time, but then this happened

Ram Gopal Varma and Sanjay Dutt.

Disappointed by Rajkumar Hirani's Sanju, RGV promises an 'honest' Sanjay Dutt biopic

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

In an eventful day, the trailer of upcoming horror-comedy film 'Stree' was unveiled in a quirky manner.

Of saree and cake: Stree trailer unveils with Shraddha and Rajkummar

The team of ‘Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi’ unveiled the trailer of the comedy in Mumbai on Wendesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

‘Happys’ Sonakshi, Diana and team gear up to take you on a fun-filled ride

Bollywood celebrities stepped out in Mumbai city for activities related to their films on Tuesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Peecee at Farhan house, Anil in full steam, new kids on block launch trailer

Bollywood stars were spotted at promotional events for their upcoming films in Mumbai and Delhi on Monday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Taapsee-Rishi, Anil, SBG 3 team, others go all guns blazing for their ventures

The team of ‘Fanney Khan’ promoted the film on Salman Khan’s reality show ‘Dus Ka Dum’ in Mumbai on Sunday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Not Aishwarya, Anil’s ‘kid’ has real singer and Salman for inspiration this time

Politician Praful Patel’s daughter Poorna got married in Mumbai on Saturday and Bollywood stars made the reception a grand affair. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

SRK, Salman, Hrithik, Katrina make Poorna Patel’s reception a grand affair

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham