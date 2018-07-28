The Asian Age | News



Local BJP leader hacked to death in West Bengal, party blames TMC

Published : Jul 28, 2018, 3:24 pm IST
Shaktipada Sardar, 45, the secretary of BJP Mandal committee was hacked to death by unidentified miscreants in Mandir Bazar area.

Diamond Harbour: A local BJP leader in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district was hacked to death by unidentified miscreants in Mandir Bazar area of the district, police said on Saturday. 

Shaktipada Sardar, 45, the secretary of BJP Mandal committee of Mandira Bazar-Dhanurhat area was returning home on Friday night when miscreants attacked him with sharp weapon and left him bleeding on the road, they said. 

The local people spotted Sardar lying on the road and rushed him to Diamond Harbour Hospital. As his condition deteriorated, the hospital referred him to a hospital in Kolkata. 

However, Sardar died while being taken to a hospital in Kolkata, they said. 

Police said they have started an investigation into the matter. The BJP alleged that Sardar was killed by Trinamool Congress goons. The Trinamool Congress has denied the BJP allegations. 

