In video: UP cops beat, pull girl student's hair for blocking Amit Shah's convoy

Two women and a male student with black flags blocked Amit Shah’s convoy in Allahabad.

A police officer grabs a woman protester by her hair and shoves her towards the vehicle. (YouTube | Screengrab)

Allahabad: At a time when the country is reeling under unprecedented crimes against women, the incident of two female students of Allahabad University being dragged, one of them grabbed by her hair and beaten by a male police for waving black flags at the convoy of BJP president Amit Shah, has left many reeling from shock.

A video that is being widely shared on social media shows two women students and a male student blocking the lead vehicle of Amit Shah’s convoy who was on a visit to the city. The students were seen waving black flags.

Male policemen then rush in and drag the three protesting students away. As the three are pushed into a police vehicle, a man from the convoy can be seen hitting one of the women students with his baton. Another police officer grabs her by her hair and shoves her towards the vehicle.

In a video shot from another angle, a senior police officer can be then seen rushing in to intervene and shouting, "no beatings".

Click here to watch the video.

Police said the students - 25-year-old Neha Yadav, 24-year-old Rama Yadav and Kishan Maurya - will be produced before court today.

According to reports, the three of them are part of Samajwadi Party's student wing, the Samajwadi Chatra Sabha.

According to the police, Neha Yahav is a pursuing her PhD and Rama Yadav is doing her postgraduate studies at Allahabad University.

The Uttar Pradesh police have banned black flags, handkerchiefs or clothes from the rallies of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath after a series of incidents where black flags were shown to him in rallies across the state.