The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Jul 28, 2018 | Last Update : 12:52 PM IST

India, All India

Govt framing new law to tackle problems in NRI marriages: Sushma Swaraj

ANI
Published : Jul 28, 2018, 11:14 am IST
Updated : Jul 28, 2018, 11:13 am IST

Sushma Swaraj said Government will enact law, 'Summons and Warrants Against Indian People Living Abroad', during next session of Parliament.

Swaraj said that her Ministry will be developing a separate website where summons and warrants against NRIs who have abandoned their wives and have illegally married abroad will be uploaded. (Photo: PTI | File)
 Swaraj said that her Ministry will be developing a separate website where summons and warrants against NRIs who have abandoned their wives and have illegally married abroad will be uploaded. (Photo: PTI | File)

New Delhi: The Centre is in the process of framing a new law to tackle problems in NRI marriages and provide for deterrent measures like confiscating the property of NRIs who have abandoned their wives and illegally married abroad.

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Friday said that the government will enact a law, 'Summons and Warrants Against Indian People Living Abroad', during the next session of Parliament.

"Government will make a law, 'Summons and Warrants Against Indian People Living Abroad', in next session of Parliament which will make provision of confiscating property of NRIs who have abandoned their wives in India and illegally married abroad," Swaraj said at a seminar on "NRI marriages and trafficking of women and children".

She further said that her Ministry will be developing a separate website where summons and warrants against NRIs who have abandoned their wives and have illegally married abroad will be uploaded.

"The law will enable online serving of summons/warrants against NRIs who have abandoned their wives and have illegally married abroad through a new MEA website. We will upload summons and warrants on the website and those not responding to it will be declared a proclaimed offender and his properties would be seized," she said.

The External Affairs Minister said that under the new law, the passport of the person will be cancelled along with the confiscation of the property.

Swaraj also said that the external affairs ministry is in talks with the law and home ministries and all efforts are being made to ensure that a law is in place by the end of this year.

"We will not only cancel the passport but also confiscate the property. And NRIs who don't return, their property could be sold to give financial aid to their aggrieved wives. We will have to make some amendments in the Code of Criminal Procedure," she added.

According to the MEA, 3,328 complaints were received during the last three years from Indian women who have been deserted by their NRI husbands.

"We are acting tough in such cases. For a start, the passports of eight NRI men accused of abandoning their wives have been cancelled. The accused whose passports were revoked have surrendered," Swaraj said.

Tags: sushma swaraj, nri marriages, summons and warrants against indian people living abroad, women trafficking
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Honor 9N review: The budget notch

2

Priyanka termed ‘unprofessional’ for quitting Bharat; Salman cuts off ties with her?

3

Blood Moon dazzles, was longest lunar eclipse of 21st century

4

Instagram not an instant fix for ailing Facebook

5

Twitter warning: Fake account purge to keep erasing users

more

Editors' Picks

Jackie Shroff in 'Dhoom 3', Salman Khan's 'Bharat' look revealed.

After inspiring Aamir Khan in Dhoom 3, Jackie to return as father in Salman’s Bharat?

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone in a still from 'Goliyon Ki Rasleela: Ram-Leela'.

Ranveer Singh can’t stop kissing Deepika as she dresses up like Anushka Sharma

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh’s happy dance with Sadguru is all you need to complete your weekend

Salman Khan and Juhi Chawla in a still from 'Deewana Mastana'.

Salman Khan really wanted to marry Juhi Chawla at one time, but then this happened

Ram Gopal Varma and Sanjay Dutt.

Disappointed by Rajkumar Hirani's Sanju, RGV promises an 'honest' Sanjay Dutt biopic

more

ALSO FROMLife

Blood moon was visible at different times across globe when sun, Earth and moon lined up perfectly, casting Earth’s shadow on the moon. (Photos: AP)

In Photos: Blood moon visuals from around the world

The riding world celebrates the World Equestrian Festival CHIO in Aachen every year.(Photo: AP)

Hundreds attend one of Europe's most prestigious horse show in Germany

From quirky colour, body diversity to statement shades and one piece designs, Miami Swim Week saw models sizzle the ramp. (Photos: AP)

Sizzling hot models fire up ramp at Miami Swim Week

Not only actors who are promoting their films and television series, stars at the Comic-Con International see thousands of fans donning elaborate costumes to turn the convention into a spectacle. (Photos: AP)

In Photos: Fans donne costumes from bizarre to cute at San Diego Comic-Con Convention

The festival showcases the rich history and nomadic customs of the Kyrgyz people.(Photo: AFP)

Village in Kyrgyzstan celebrates nomadic customs, traditions

The 21st annual mud festival features mud wrestling and mud sliding. (Photos: AP)

'Mud-slinging' was never this fun; Boryeong Mud Festival sees revellers go wild

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham