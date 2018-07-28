Fresh medical report reveals more girls raped in Bihar shelter home

Ten of the 11 accused have been arrested, including Brajesh Thakur who ran the NGO home.

Sexual exploitation of girls at a Muzaffarpur shelter home was uncovered more than a month ago during its audit by a Mumbai-based social science institute. (Photo: Youtube Screengrab)

Muzaffarpur: A fresh medical examination has revealed that five more girls were repeatedly raped at a Bihar shelter home, taking the total to 34.

A report last week had found that 29 of the 44 girls were raped in the Muzaffarpur home. This horrific tale of sexual abuse came to light when the girls opened up to volunteers from the Tata Institute of Social Sciences during a social audit.

Ten of the 11 accused have been arrested, including Brajesh Thakur who ran the NGO home. The home has been blacklisted and all girls have been shifted to shelters in neighbouring districts.

Read: 29 of 42 girls in Bihar shelter home raped, but no girl missing, say cops

Under pressure from the Opposition, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar handed over the case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday.

The Bihar Social Welfare Department also filed a police complaint based on the audit report.

The rapes at the shelter have unleashed a political maelstrom with Opposition RJD’s Tejashwi Yadav taking on Chief Minister Nitish Yadav over his failure to tackle crime in the state.