Delhi starvation deaths: Father gave 3 girls 'unknown medicine', says report

A preliminary magisterial probe report stated that the father's conduct 'raises an element of doubt and requires further investigation'.

New Delhi: A preliminary magisterial probe report on Friday sought "deeper investigation" into the conduct of the father of three girls, who allegedly died due to starvation in east Delhi, and said he had given them some "unknown medicine".

He has been untraceable since Tuesday when the sisters were found dead. According to the report which was submitted to the government, it is pertinent to mention an amount of Rs 1,805 was also available in the bank account of the eldest deceased child.

It also said that the girls were suffering from loose motion and vomiting which may have been due to some kind of stomach infection, but they were not provided adequate oral rehydration solution (ORS) and proper medication that might have caused dehydration.

It said that the father, Mangal Singh, gave some "unknown medicine" to his daughters by "mixing it in hot water" during the night of July 23 and he has not returned since the morning of July 24.

The conduct of the man "raises an element of doubt in the matter and requires further investigation", it said. The report said that the "nutritional condition of the deceased children was not quite well" although they were getting "some food items regularly".

"The DCP (East) may be directed to conduct proper and deeper investigation," it said.

The sisters were declared brought dead at the Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital on July 24. The initial autopsy reports suggested that they died due to starvation.

A medical board at the Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital had conducted a second autopsy at the request of the police which corroborated the first post-mortem report.

The viscera reports from the GTB Hospital were also awaited. The police said their teams were visiting places outside Delhi, including Noida, where the father of the girls had worked earlier.

The police had recovered some bottles of medicines from the place they were putting up.