The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Jul 28, 2018 | Last Update : 05:39 PM IST

India, All India

Chhattisgarh: Devoid of building, students forced to study under tree

ANI
Published : Jul 28, 2018, 5:21 pm IST
Updated : Jul 28, 2018, 5:21 pm IST

During rainfall and monsoon season, the school either declares a holiday or conducts the classes in a nearby aanganwadi.

Some say the fund for the construction of the primary school was released in 2005, but since no solution arose from the dispute, the school was never constructed. (Photo: ANI)
 Some say the fund for the construction of the primary school was released in 2005, but since no solution arose from the dispute, the school was never constructed. (Photo: ANI)

Balrampur: In Chhatisgarh's Jagima village, students of a government school are forced to study under a tree. Residents say that a dispute between the government and some villagers over the allotted land for the school building led to this situation.

During rainfall and monsoon season, the school either declares a holiday or conducts the classes in a nearby aanganwadi.

Some say the fund for the construction of the primary school was released in 2005, but since no solution arose from the dispute, the school was never constructed.

"Responsibility of its construction was given to School Management Committees (SMC), but a violent clash broke out between SMC and land-owner after which the owner was jailed," said IP Gupta, District Education Officer, Balrampur, adding, "that is why villagers are angry and students are being affected."

Tags: chhatisgarh school, school shut, no school for students, aanganwadi
Location: India, Chhatisgarh

MOST POPULAR

1

Women reveal surprising move that turns them on during sex

2

Honor 9N review: The budget notch

3

Priyanka termed ‘unprofessional’ for quitting Bharat; Salman cuts off ties with her?

4

Blood Moon dazzles, was longest lunar eclipse of 21st century

5

Instagram not an instant fix for ailing Facebook

more

Editors' Picks

Jackie Shroff in 'Dhoom 3', Salman Khan's 'Bharat' look revealed.

After inspiring Aamir Khan in Dhoom 3, Jackie to return as father in Salman’s Bharat?

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone in a still from 'Goliyon Ki Rasleela: Ram-Leela'.

Ranveer Singh can’t stop kissing Deepika as she dresses up like Anushka Sharma

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh’s happy dance with Sadguru is all you need to complete your weekend

Salman Khan and Juhi Chawla in a still from 'Deewana Mastana'.

Salman Khan really wanted to marry Juhi Chawla at one time, but then this happened

Ram Gopal Varma and Sanjay Dutt.

Disappointed by Rajkumar Hirani's Sanju, RGV promises an 'honest' Sanjay Dutt biopic

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Bollywood celebrities indulged in promotional activities for their films in Mumbai on Friday and were snapped. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

As their ventures’ release dates near, Akshay, Taapsee, DQ, others on duty

In an eventful day, the trailer of upcoming horror-comedy film 'Stree' was unveiled in a quirky manner.

Of saree and cake: Stree trailer unveils with Shraddha and Rajkummar

The team of ‘Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi’ unveiled the trailer of the comedy in Mumbai on Wendesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

‘Happys’ Sonakshi, Diana and team gear up to take you on a fun-filled ride

Bollywood celebrities stepped out in Mumbai city for activities related to their films on Tuesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Peecee at Farhan house, Anil in full steam, new kids on block launch trailer

Bollywood stars were spotted at promotional events for their upcoming films in Mumbai and Delhi on Monday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Taapsee-Rishi, Anil, SBG 3 team, others go all guns blazing for their ventures

The team of ‘Fanney Khan’ promoted the film on Salman Khan’s reality show ‘Dus Ka Dum’ in Mumbai on Sunday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Not Aishwarya, Anil’s ‘kid’ has real singer and Salman for inspiration this time

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham