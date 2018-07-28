The Asian Age | News

Bishops write to PM against move to ban confessions

Published : Jul 28, 2018, 6:26 am IST
Pakiam said the NCW had "abused" its powers by submitting a "one-sided" report.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: PTI)
Thiruvananthapuram/Kochi: A day after the National Commission for Women said it has recommended a ban on confessions in churches over fears they could lead to blackmailing of women, a Kerala bishops’ body has petitioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi against the move, calling it “shocking”.

Union minister Alphons Kannan-thanam, a Kerala native, meanwhile, “rejected outright” the NCW’s recommendation, insisting that the Modi government would never interfere in religious beliefs of people.

“It was shocking not only for the Christian community but also to everyone who stands for the freedom of religion,” Kerala Catholic Bishops’ Council president Archbishop Soosa Pakiam told a press conference in Thiruvanan-thapuram. He said a memorandum has been sent to the Prime Minister against the recommendation.

Mr Pakiam said the NCW had “abused” its powers by submitting a “one-sided” report. He called it an “irresponsible’ act done “with ulterior motives”. Pakiam also wrote to George Kurian, member secretary of National Commission for Minorities, requesting him to raise before appropriate authorities the concerns of the church.

