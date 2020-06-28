Sunday, Jun 28, 2020 | Last Update : 07:10 AM IST

96th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

529,577

20,132

Recovered

310,146

14,229

Deaths

16,103

414

Maharashtra159133842457273 Delhi80188493012558 Tamil Nadu78335440941025 Gujarat30771224171790 Uttar Pradesh2154914215649 Rajasthan1694413367391 West Bengal1671110789629 Telangana134364928243 Haryana134278472218 Madhya Pradesh129659971550 Andhra Pradesh122855480157 Karnataka105606672170 Bihar8859693058 Assam664740349 Jammu and Kashmir6549396790 Odisha6350460625 Punjab47693192120 Kerala4072210823 Uttarakhand2691175836 Jharkhand2261160512 Tripura129510261 Manipur10563540 Goa8393352 Himachal Pradesh8394748 Puducherry5021879 Chhatisgarh4233296 Chandigarh4043066 Nagaland3551600 Arunachal Pradesh172421 Mizoram145300 Sikkim85390 Meghalaya46421
  India   All India  28 Jun 2020  IAF deploys air defence missile systems in Eastern Ladakh to counter Chinese build-up
India, All India

IAF deploys air defence missile systems in Eastern Ladakh to counter Chinese build-up

AGE CORRESPONDENT
Published : Jun 28, 2020, 4:38 am IST
Updated : Jun 28, 2020, 4:38 am IST

India has also filled the surveillance gaps to ensure that no enemy aircraft would be able to go undetected.

Representational image. (PTI)
 Representational image. (PTI)

New Delhi: Indian defence forces have deployed their advanced “quick-reaction surface-to-air missile defence systems” in the Eastern Ladakh sector after PLA air force increased its air activity near LAC in Ladakh and Chinese aircraft were  seen last week landing in a Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) airbase.

The air defence systems of both Indian Army and the Indian Air Force have been deployed in Ladakh to take on any aerial threat. India has also filled the surveillance gaps to ensure that no enemy aircraft would be able to go undetected.

 

Indian quick reaction air defence missile includes the Akash missile which can take down fast-moving combat aircraft and drones in few seconds. It has been modified to make it suitable for deployment in the high mountainous terrain.

A Chinese refueller aircraft is reported to have been seen in Skardu airbase in PoK last week, which is 100 kilometers from Leh air base. In case of a confrontation, Pakistan could provide its air bases to the China to use against India.  

The Chinese air force is reported to have deployed advance fighters at Hotan airbase in Xinjiang. It has also brought in aircraft like the Sukhoi-30 and its strategic bombers to the rear locations, which have been detected flying near the Indian territory. There has also been an increase in helicopter activity near the LAC.

The Indian Air Force has also deployed Sukhoi-30MKI, Mirage 2000 and Jaguar fighter aircrafts to advanced positions. It is also carrying out sorties in Leh.

Last week, IAF chief RKS Bhadauria had visited Leh and Srinagar air bases, which will be important for any action in Eastern Ladakh. He checked the operational readiness and reviewed the preparation of all platforms deployed in these bases.

Tags: chinese air force, indian air force, galwan valley standoff, eastern ladakh, indo-sino border

Latest From India

Representationa image. (AP)

Chinese army reluctant to back down from finger 4 at Pangong Tso, say sources

Shrine of Guru Nanak Dev in Kartarpur, Pakistan. (PTI)

India calls Pakistan's offer to reopen Kartarpur corridor a 'mirage of goodwill'

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar

Sharad Pawar reminds Congress: Don't forget China seized 45K sq km land in 1962

Locusts attack in Gurugram. (PTI)

Centre acts after locusts attack Haryana, UP; Rahul Gandhi seeks compensation for farmers

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

What's the deal with facial recognition software and how it's weaponised

2

In the next James Bond film, 007 should use COVID-19 app data; it works better than any spy tool

3

Won't promote those who support racism, violence, injustice: Snapchat takes Trump off recommendations

4

Trump gets sued for trying to clamp down on social media

5

Apex Court rejects petition to rename India as Hindustan

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

During the anti-CAA stir, the Yogi administration was seen by Muslims as rather suppressive and occasionally high-handed. PTI Photo

Waqyanawis | Coronavirus, the magic bullet against Hindu-Muslim discord in UP?

There is an inherent bias against Tiktok because it is Chinese. There are suspicions that TikTok’s parent ByteDance is connected to the Communist Party. There is also the data sovereignty argument, where Indian data is shared with Chinese companies.

Tech This Week | #BanTikTok Solves Nothing

Chandrabali Datta, who was born in Kolkata, works in the Clinical Biomanufacturing Facility at the university's Jenner Institute.

To be a part of Oxford University's Covid19 vaccine project is a humanitarian cause: Indian-origin scientist

In this photograph taken on May 24, 2020, ambulance staff from HelpNow put on protective gear before starting a transport journey in Mumbai. As coronavirus hotspot Mumbai grapples with crippling healthcare shortages, an ambulance service founded by three students is trying to fill the gap in India's worst-hit city. But many patients are too poor to pay for the life-saving trip. (Photo | AFP)

Ambulance startup run by three youngsters helps overcrowded Mumbai's COVID response

Google said, "We have seen new activity from 'hack-for-hire' firms, many based in India, that have been creating Gmail accounts spoofing the WHO". "The accounts have largely targeted business leaders in financial services, consulting, and healthcare corporations within numerous countries including the US, Slovenia, Canada, India, Bahrain, Cyprus, and the UK," Google said in a recent blogpost.

Google detects coronavirus-themed phishing attacks by firms in India posing as WHO, banks

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham