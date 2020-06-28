50 prisoners in Maharashtra's Akola jail test COVID-19 positive

The district jail currently has nearly 300 prisoners, a jail official said, adding that facility has not taken in any new prisoner recently

Akola: Fifty prisoners of the Akola jail and 28 other people in Akola district of Maharashtra tested positive for coronavirus on Sunday, health authorities said.

The district jail currently has nearly 300 prisoners, a jail official said, adding that the facility has not taken in any new prisoner in the recent past.

On Sunday morning, reports of 78 people, including 50 male prisoners of the district jail, came out positive, an official from the Government Medical College and Hospital here said.

With this, the total number of coronavirus cases in the district has gone up to 1,498, he said.

Earlier on June 24, 18 prisoners of the district jail tested positive for coronavirus.

The district has so far reported 76 deaths due to the viral infection.

As of now, there are 378 active cases, while over 1,000 patients have been discharged after recovery, the official said.