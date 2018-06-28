PM Modi invokes Sant Kabir in UP to target Mayawati, Akhilesh Yadav

Setting the tone for the 2019 general elections, PM Modi chose Maghar as the epicentre of the BJP's campaign in Uttar Pradesh.

Sant Kabir Nagar (UP): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday addressed a public gathering in Uttar Pradesh's Maghar, the place where Sant Kabir breathed his last.

Setting the tone for the 2019 general elections, PM Modi chose Maghar as the epicentre of the BJP's campaign in Uttar Pradesh.

In a bid to counter the two fiercest oppositions in the state, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav and Bahujan Samajwadi Party chief Mayawati, PM Modi touched heavily upon Sant Kabir's life in his public address.

"Sant Kabir broke the shackles of the caste system in India. It was due to efforts of such great saints that India continued to progress despite numerous difficulties," said PM Modi.

"Kabir came as a thought and became a way of life," added PM Modi.

"Those who talk of Samajwadi and Bahujan are only concerned about how to wrest power... They will lie and harm the well-being of people just to come to power," the Prime Minister said. He also took a dig at Akhilesh Yadav over the bungalow row.

PM Modi went on to say that some political parties want unrest in India. He urged them to learn from Indian legends and peace lovers, Sant Kabir, Mahatma Gandhi and Baba Ambedkar.

"There are some parties which do not want peace and development but unrest. They think if there will be unrest, they will benefit politically. Such people are cut off from their roots. They don't know the nature of this nation, where the likes of Sant Kabir, Mahatma Gandhi and Baba Ambedkar belong," PM Modi said.

Attacking the Congress, PM Modi also said that the greed for power had united the imposters and critics of Emergency. He further said that these parties do not see the welfare of the society but only of their families.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Modi laid the foundation stone of Sant Kabir Academy in Maghar and also visited Sant Kabir's Mazar with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

