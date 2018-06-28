The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Jun 28, 2018 | Last Update : 07:41 PM IST

India, All India

Pilot saved many lives at cost of her own: Praful Patel on Mumbai plane crash

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jun 28, 2018, 7:01 pm IST
Updated : Jun 28, 2018, 7:01 pm IST

5 persons were killed when a chartered aircraft, with four on board, crashed near a building in Ghatkopar in Mumbai.

The King Air C90 12-seater aircraft had taken off from the Juhu airport for a test flight and crashed shortly after 1 pm killing all four on board and a pedestrian. (Photo: AFP)
 The King Air C90 12-seater aircraft had taken off from the Juhu airport for a test flight and crashed shortly after 1 pm killing all four on board and a pedestrian. (Photo: AFP)

Mumbai: Former civil aviation minister Praful Patel hailed the pilot of the chartered plane that crashed at a Mumbai suburb on Thursday afternoon and said she guided the aircraft away into an open area and saved several lives at the cost of her own.

Five persons were killed when a chartered aircraft, with two pilots and two aircraft maintenance engineers on board, crashed near a building in Ghatkopar in Mumbai.

The King Air C90 12-seater aircraft had taken off from the Juhu airport for a test flight and crashed shortly after 1 pm killing all four on board and a pedestrian.

Praising the pilot, Praful Patel tweeted, “Saddened to hear about the unfortunate incident at #ghatkopar as Charter plane crashes in an open area. Salute to the pilot who showed presence of mind to avoid a big mishap, saving many lives at the cost of her own life. #RIP to all the 5 Dead. My deepest condolences.”

The plane once belonged to the Uttar Pradesh government and was sold to UY Aviation, an official said.

Civil Aviation Minister Suresh Prabhu has directed the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to conduct an investigation into the plane crash.

It is expected that the detailed enquiry will be done by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB), the official told news agency PTI.

Tags: mumbai plane crash, dgca, praful patel, suresh prabhu
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

MOST POPULAR

1

Woman mortified after mum-in-law discovered sex toy in laundry

2

Dwayne Johnson starrer 'Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle 2' gets release date

3

Exchange books for coffee at this Mumbai coffee shop

4

Man born without penis to get £50k bionic manhood, first erection will last 10 days

5

Gossip Tax: Now pay up for using Facebook, WhatsApp from July 1

more

Editors' Picks

Priyanka Chopra with rumoured boyfriend Nick Jonas and mother Madhu Chopra outside a restauarant at Bandra Kurla Complex. (Photos: Viral Bhayani/ Twitter)

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas spent the night together, were going to IIFA too?

Kangana Ranaut shops in UK amidst Mental Hai Kya shoot.

Kangana Ranaut goes on shopping spree amidst Mental Hai Kya shoot

The film's producer Karan Johar was trolled when he had shared Akshay Kumar's look to announce Parineeti Chopra's name.

Despite grand welcome to Kesari, Parineeti gets lesser screen than Akshay Kumar

Salman Khan in screenshots from the video.

Watch: Salman is adorable in Boom Floss challenge, Katrina laughs, Daisy teases

Katrina Kaif's dance video.

Video: Katrina Kaif dances to Sheila Ki Jawaani with Swag Se Swagat steps

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

‘Zero’ director Aanand L Rai celebrated his birthday at a star-studded affair in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

SRK's Zero team are back in Mumbai, and they have a special reason to celebrate

The birthday celebrations of Arjun Kapoor carried on throughout the day at his residence in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Arjun turns year older: Varun with gf Natasha, Janhvi, others celebrate

Arjun Kapoor turned another year older on Tuesday and his close ones made it special for him on the occasion. (Photos: Viral Bhayani/ Instagram)

‘You're the reason for our strength’: Arjun’s sisters make his birthday special

Bolllywood stars had a gala night at the IIFA Awards held in Bangkok, Thailand on Sunday. (Photos: Twitter/@IIFA)

IIFA: Rekha's stunning act after 20 years, Shraddha, Ranbir, others dazzle

After stepping out for a dinner date, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had guests at the former’s residence in Mumbai on Saturday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani/ Instagram)

Rains and Nick make Priyanka blush, couple welcomes Alia, Parineeti over

Ajay Devgn and Kajol together supported a cause for the state of Maharashtra at an event in Mumbai on Friday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ajay, Kajol lend support to cause, but their cute moments steal the spotlight

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham