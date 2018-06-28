IRCTC Hotel scam: ED to start fresh proceedings

The ED has already attached three acres of land belonging to RJD chief Lalu Yadav’s family in connection with money laundering probe into the scam.

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED), probing the multi-crore IRCTC hotel scam, will soon start fresh proceedings to attach properties linked to other accused in the case. The ED has already attached three acres of land belonging to RJD chief Lalu Yadav’s family in connection with money laundering probe into the scam.

“The Central probe agency has started the process to identify movable and immovable assets belonging to other accused allegedly linked to RJD chief and his family members for initiating proceedings to attach them as part of the ED’s money laundering probe pertaining to the IRCTC hotel scam,” sources said. The ED is investigating the alleged “proceeds of crime” generated by the accused and their associates in the case, they added. The ED recently registered a money laundering case against Lalu Yadav and his family members in connection with the case. The ED case was registered under the stringent provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). The ED took cognisance of a CBI FIR in this regard to initiate the move. The CBI in the month of July 2017 had registered a corruption case in this regard and conducted multiple searches against the former Bihar CM and others.