The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Jun 28, 2018 | Last Update : 09:13 PM IST

India, All India

India, US can’t turn blind eye to nations harbouring terrorism: Nikki Haley on Pak

PTI
Published : Jun 28, 2018, 8:00 pm IST
Updated : Jun 28, 2018, 8:00 pm IST

US Ambassador to UN Nikki Haley said Washington is approaching its 'relationship with Pakistan differently than in the past'.

US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley speaks to the members of an Indian think tank in New Delhi. (Photo: AP)
 US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley speaks to the members of an Indian think tank in New Delhi. (Photo: AP)

New Delhi: The US has strongly told Pakistan that it cannot tolerate its government providing a safe haven to terrorists, American Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley said on Thursday, asserting that Washington and New Delhi must become global leaders in the fight against terrorism.

In an address in Delhi on advancing India-US relations, she said neither of the two nations can afford to turn a blind eye to the regimes that produce, harbour, and support terrorists, and in this context, the US is approaching its "relationship with Pakistan differently than in the past".

She said though in many instances Pakistan had been a partner of the US, it cannot tolerate the Pakistani government, or any other government, giving a safe haven to terrorists.

"We won't tolerate it. We are communicating this message to Pakistan more strongly than in the past and we hope to see changes," the 46-year-old Indian-American said in her address organised by the think-tank Observer Research Foundation.

Noting that the US and India have experienced the pain of terrorism, she said both the countries share a commitment of defeating terrorists and the hate ideology that motivates them.

"We share an urgent interest in eliminating the terrorist networks that threaten us and to keep nuclear weapons out of the hands of terrorists and their sponsors. Both our nations lost citizens in the horrific Mumbai attack a decade ago. As fellow democracies, the United States and India must be global leaders in the fight against terrorism," Haley said.

The senior official of the Trump administration said the US and India have expanded their counter-terrorism cooperation in the past decade. However, she asserted that "we can and we must do more. We must use all of the elements of our national power - economic, diplomatic and military - to protect ourselves."

Haley said that this includes working together at the United Nations to designate terrorist leaders and networks.

Haley, who is in India on a two-day visit, met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday and discussed ways to enhance the India-US cooperation in various fields, including counter-terrorism. She also met External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and discussed ways to deepen the strategic partnership.

Haley had visited India in late 2014 when she was the South Carolina governor.

She is the first Indian-American to serve in a cabinet-level position in any US presidential administration.

Tags: nikki haley, indo-us ties, terrorism, pakistan, nikki haley india visit
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Woman mortified after mum-in-law discovered sex toy in laundry

2

Dwayne Johnson starrer 'Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle 2' gets release date

3

Exchange books for coffee at this Mumbai coffee shop

4

Man born without penis to get £50k bionic manhood, first erection will last 10 days

5

Gossip Tax: Now pay up for using Facebook, WhatsApp from July 1

more

Editors' Picks

Priyanka Chopra with rumoured boyfriend Nick Jonas and mother Madhu Chopra outside a restauarant at Bandra Kurla Complex. (Photos: Viral Bhayani/ Twitter)

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas spent the night together, were going to IIFA too?

Kangana Ranaut shops in UK amidst Mental Hai Kya shoot.

Kangana Ranaut goes on shopping spree amidst Mental Hai Kya shoot

The film's producer Karan Johar was trolled when he had shared Akshay Kumar's look to announce Parineeti Chopra's name.

Despite grand welcome to Kesari, Parineeti gets lesser screen than Akshay Kumar

Salman Khan in screenshots from the video.

Watch: Salman is adorable in Boom Floss challenge, Katrina laughs, Daisy teases

Katrina Kaif's dance video.

Video: Katrina Kaif dances to Sheila Ki Jawaani with Swag Se Swagat steps

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

‘Zero’ director Aanand L Rai celebrated his birthday at a star-studded affair in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

SRK's Zero team are back in Mumbai, and they have a special reason to celebrate

The birthday celebrations of Arjun Kapoor carried on throughout the day at his residence in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Arjun turns year older: Varun with gf Natasha, Janhvi, others celebrate

Arjun Kapoor turned another year older on Tuesday and his close ones made it special for him on the occasion. (Photos: Viral Bhayani/ Instagram)

‘You're the reason for our strength’: Arjun’s sisters make his birthday special

Bolllywood stars had a gala night at the IIFA Awards held in Bangkok, Thailand on Sunday. (Photos: Twitter/@IIFA)

IIFA: Rekha's stunning act after 20 years, Shraddha, Ranbir, others dazzle

After stepping out for a dinner date, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had guests at the former’s residence in Mumbai on Saturday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani/ Instagram)

Rains and Nick make Priyanka blush, couple welcomes Alia, Parineeti over

Ajay Devgn and Kajol together supported a cause for the state of Maharashtra at an event in Mumbai on Friday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ajay, Kajol lend support to cause, but their cute moments steal the spotlight

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham