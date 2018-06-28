The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Jun 28, 2018 | Last Update : 06:49 AM IST

India, All India

Amit Shah to meet Bihar CM over seat-sharing

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jun 28, 2018, 4:43 am IST
Updated : Jun 28, 2018, 4:43 am IST

Political analysts see this development as one of the main reasons behind the meeting being organized between Nitish Kumar and Amit Shah.

BJP Presiudent Amit Shah
 BJP Presiudent Amit Shah

Patna: Amid reports of growing unease over seat sharing within the NDA in Bihar, the BJP has decided to resolve the issue by organising a meeting between party president Amit Shah and Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar.

BJP insiders said that Amit Shah will visit Patna on July 12 during his ‘Sampark for Samarthan’ campaign when he is expected to meet Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar.

BJP insiders say that “preliminary round of discussion over seat sharing and other issues are likely to take place during the meeting next month”.

The meeting between the two also assumes significance because there has been simmering unease within the NDA over the issue since last one month.

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar’s telephonic conversation with RJD chief Lalu Yadav had also created a flutter within the political circle and gave rise to speculations regarding a possible realignment of two parties once again.

Political analysts see this development as one of the main reasons behind the meeting being organized between Nitish Kumar and Amit Shah.

However, top JD(U) leaders on Wednesday rejected the speculations and asserted that the party would remain in the NDA and there was no question of aligning with RJD and Congress.

“No need to speculate about the telephonic conversation held between both the leaders as it was just a courtesy call and nothing else,” RJD leader RCP Singh said. He, however, added that 2019 general elections would be fought on the face of Nitish Kumar.

Top JD(U) leadership has also asked party spokespersons to refrain from making any statement against BJP leadership and wait till “high-level meeting is held to resolve the issue”.

JD(U) spokespersons during the past one month had been giving statements against BJP and one of the spokesmen Sanjay Singh had even gone to an extent by saying that “the BJP is free to contest on all of the 40 seats if JD (U) doesn’t get larger share during seat distribution”.

JD (U) had also earlier floated the idea of distributing seats in Bihar on the basis of 2015 assembly elections performance in which the party had emerged second largest with 71 seats.

However, BJP sources say that “distribution of seats for 2019 Lok Sabha elections will be done on the basis of fresh formula and 2014 performance is likely to be considered”.

As per the 2014 seat sharing formula, BJP had contested on 30 of the 40 seats in Bihar while other allies including Ram Vilas Paswan’s party LJP fought on 7 seats and won six seats. Upendra Kushwaha’s RLSP had contested on three seats.

JD (U) which had contested separately in 2014 was reduced to two of 40 seats. The party returned to NDA fold in July 2017 and has been eyeing a larger share of seats in Bihar.

NDA currently has 33 seats (including 2 seats of the JD (U)) of the 40 Lok Sabha seats in Bihar.

Tags: nitish kumar, amit shah
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Exchange books for coffee at this Mumbai coffee shop

2

Man born without penis to get £50k bionic manhood, first erection will last 10 days

3

Gossip Tax: Now pay up for using Facebook, WhatsApp from July 1

4

Not every person will be okay with it: Kiara opens up on orgasm scene in Lust Stories

5

Man and woman make couple: Gay lovers denied entry to ‘couples' beach party in Italy

more

Editors' Picks

Priyanka Chopra with rumoured boyfriend Nick Jonas and mother Madhu Chopra outside a restauarant at Bandra Kurla Complex. (Photos: Viral Bhayani/ Twitter)

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas spent the night together, were going to IIFA too?

Kangana Ranaut shops in UK amidst Mental Hai Kya shoot.

Kangana Ranaut goes on shopping spree amidst Mental Hai Kya shoot

The film's producer Karan Johar was trolled when he had shared Akshay Kumar's look to announce Parineeti Chopra's name.

Despite grand welcome to Kesari, Parineeti gets lesser screen than Akshay Kumar

Salman Khan in screenshots from the video.

Watch: Salman is adorable in Boom Floss challenge, Katrina laughs, Daisy teases

Katrina Kaif's dance video.

Video: Katrina Kaif dances to Sheila Ki Jawaani with Swag Se Swagat steps

more

ALSO FROMLife

Across the Andes, from the tip of Argentina as far north as Colombia, indigenous communities along the path of what was once the Incan Empire are gathering for the southern hemisphere's winter solstice to honor the ancient sun god Inti. (Photos: AP)

People across Peru celebrate festival of Inti, the sun god

Hundreds of Hindu holy men perform rituals at the temple for the four day long festival. This mela is also known as Ameti or Tantric fertility festival since it is closely associated with Tantric Shakti cult prevalent in eastern parts of India.

Holy men descend to Guwahati for Ambubachi festival

Hats are a compulspory accessory at the posh 5-day racing event in England which sees a flurry of fashion at the event. (Photos: AP)

Here are the most fabulous hats from the Royal Ascot

Eid al-Fitr festival marks the end of the holy Muslim fasting month of Ramadan. (Photo: AFP)

Muslims prepare to mark end of Ramadan

Some restaurants and markets in Mexico City offer pre-Hispanic dishes such as crickets, jumiles (small edible bugs), escamoles (ant eggs) and acociles (small fresh water shrimps). (Photo: AFP)

Markets in Mexico offer unusual pre-Hispanic dishes

Spaniards celebrate ancient sport bullfighting. (Photo: AFP)

Hundreds of Spaniards attend Corpus bullfighting festival

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham