The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Jun 28, 2018 | Last Update : 09:13 PM IST

India, All India

11-yr-old from PoK crosses into India by mistake, sent back with sweets, new clothes

ANI
Published : Jun 28, 2018, 8:51 pm IST
Updated : Jun 28, 2018, 8:54 pm IST

Mohammad Abdullah was apprehended by Army on June 24 in Degwar area of Poonch and was handed over to J&K Police on the same day.

An 11-year-old boy from Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir handed over to the Pakistani authorities, four days after he inadvertently crossed into the Indian side in J&K's Poonch district. (Representational Image | PTI)
 An 11-year-old boy from Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir handed over to the Pakistani authorities, four days after he inadvertently crossed into the Indian side in J&K's Poonch district. (Representational Image | PTI)

Nagrota (Jammu and Kashmir):  An 11-year-old boy from Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK) was on Wednesday handed over to the Pakistani authorities, four days after he inadvertently crossed into the Indian side in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district.

Mohammad Abdullah was apprehended by the Army on June 24 in Degwar area of Poonch district and was handed over to the Jammu and Kashmir Police on the same day. The police carried out the necessary formalities for his return.

A defence spokesperson said that Abdullah was released on humanitarian grounds, owing to his young age and to boost the confidence-building measures between India and Pakistan.

"The Indian Army stands by its ethos of being a humane force and maintains sensitivity while dealing with innocent civilians," the spokesperson added.

The boy has been presented with a set of new clothes and a box of sweets.

Tags: mohammad abdullah, boy sent to pok, indian army
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir

MOST POPULAR

1

Woman mortified after mum-in-law discovered sex toy in laundry

2

Dwayne Johnson starrer 'Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle 2' gets release date

3

Exchange books for coffee at this Mumbai coffee shop

4

Man born without penis to get £50k bionic manhood, first erection will last 10 days

5

Gossip Tax: Now pay up for using Facebook, WhatsApp from July 1

more

Editors' Picks

Priyanka Chopra with rumoured boyfriend Nick Jonas and mother Madhu Chopra outside a restauarant at Bandra Kurla Complex. (Photos: Viral Bhayani/ Twitter)

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas spent the night together, were going to IIFA too?

Kangana Ranaut shops in UK amidst Mental Hai Kya shoot.

Kangana Ranaut goes on shopping spree amidst Mental Hai Kya shoot

The film's producer Karan Johar was trolled when he had shared Akshay Kumar's look to announce Parineeti Chopra's name.

Despite grand welcome to Kesari, Parineeti gets lesser screen than Akshay Kumar

Salman Khan in screenshots from the video.

Watch: Salman is adorable in Boom Floss challenge, Katrina laughs, Daisy teases

Katrina Kaif's dance video.

Video: Katrina Kaif dances to Sheila Ki Jawaani with Swag Se Swagat steps

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

‘Zero’ director Aanand L Rai celebrated his birthday at a star-studded affair in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

SRK's Zero team are back in Mumbai, and they have a special reason to celebrate

The birthday celebrations of Arjun Kapoor carried on throughout the day at his residence in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Arjun turns year older: Varun with gf Natasha, Janhvi, others celebrate

Arjun Kapoor turned another year older on Tuesday and his close ones made it special for him on the occasion. (Photos: Viral Bhayani/ Instagram)

‘You're the reason for our strength’: Arjun’s sisters make his birthday special

Bolllywood stars had a gala night at the IIFA Awards held in Bangkok, Thailand on Sunday. (Photos: Twitter/@IIFA)

IIFA: Rekha's stunning act after 20 years, Shraddha, Ranbir, others dazzle

After stepping out for a dinner date, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had guests at the former’s residence in Mumbai on Saturday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani/ Instagram)

Rains and Nick make Priyanka blush, couple welcomes Alia, Parineeti over

Ajay Devgn and Kajol together supported a cause for the state of Maharashtra at an event in Mumbai on Friday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ajay, Kajol lend support to cause, but their cute moments steal the spotlight

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham