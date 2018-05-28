PM Modi to interact with beneficiaries of Ujjwala Yojana via NamoApp today

Earlier this year, the Centre had revised its target to provide LPG connections to eight crore from five crore.

Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 1, 2016 in in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia. (Photo: File/PTI)

New Delhi: During the last four years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA government has implemented various welfare schemes in key areas such as financial inclusion, affordable housing, cooking fuel, rural electrification and transportation connectivity.

Among these schemes, Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) is touted to be one of the most successful.

Launched by the Prime Minister on May 1, 2016 in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia, the welfare scheme aims to safeguard the health of women and children by providing them with a clean cooking fuel – Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG).

Ensuring women's empowerment, especially in rural India, the connections are issued in the name of women of the households.

Rs 8000 crore has been allocated towards the implementation of the scheme.

Earlier this year, the Centre had revised its target to provide LPG connections to eight crore from five crore. Nearly four crore (3,98,77,723) connections have been given under the scheme so far, about 80 lakh of them in the past five months.

On completion of the government’s four years at Centre, PM Modi will interact with the beneficiaries of the scheme through NaMo App today.

PM Modi said that he is looking forward to the interaction.

At 9:30 AM, will take part in a special kind of interaction, with beneficiaries of the Ujjwala Yojana from all over India. Looking forward. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 28, 2018

Earlier, on Sunday, on the occasion of his government’s fourth anniversary, Prime Minister Modi launched a survey on the NaMo App to gauge people's mood about his administration.

The survey enables people to rate the performance of the BJP-led government as well as the performance of his flagship schemes and even the performance of the local MPs and MLAs.

The survey is designed to take the opinion of the people about the three most popular BJP leaders at the constituency and the state level. It asks people to rate their leaders' on the basis of their availability, honesty, humility and popularity.

The assessment-based survey allows the participants to tell about the key considerations while voting and the condition of various amenities and infrastructure in their constituency.

The Prime Minister informed his followers about the survey on his Twitter handle.