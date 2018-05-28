Inventors’ bid to ‘rewrite’ history will fail: Hamid Ansari

The book, edited by senior Congress leader A. Gopanna, was launched by former President Mukherjee and former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.

New Delhi: In a politically significant message, former vice-president Hamid Ansari, speaking at the launch of a book on India’s first PM Jawaharlal Nehru, said on Sunday that some “inventors” were trying to “rewrite” history, but they are not going to succeed as history cannot be changed. Speaking at the same event, former President Pranab Mukherjee said comments and observations on Nehru could never come to an end. “The history of modern India is closely associated and rather integrated with a few personalities. Jawaharlal Nehru is one of them. It is not because he was the first Prime Minister or because, till today, he is the longest-serving Prime Minister of 17 years, from August 15, 1947 to May 27, 1964,” Mr Mukherjee said.

The book, edited by senior Congress leader A. Gopanna, was launched by former President Mukherjee and former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. Mr Ansari went on to add: “History is history. It has to be read. You can draw lessons from it, you can draw encouragement from it or you can just read it as a college student preparing for term examinations. History cannot be changed.” His comments assume significance as the NDA-led Central government is often accused of “rewriting history” by the Opposition parties.

The former President said: “Fifty-four years ago on this day, we lost him. It is because he is truly the architect of the modern, democratic setup in India.” He added that it was Nehru who built up all the necessary institutions to support the country’s democratic structure.

Paying tribute to Pandit Nehru on his 54th death anniversary, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in his monthly “Mann ki Baat” radio address: “Today is May 27, the death anniversary of the first Prime Minister of India, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehruji. I render my pranam to Panditji. Memories of this month are also linked with Veer Savarkar.”

Former president Pranab Mukherjee, former vice-president Hamid Ansari and Congress president Rahul Gandhi paid floral tributes to the departed leader at Shanti Van, Nehru’s memorial on the banks of the Yamuna. Senior Congress leaders like Ghulam Nabi Azad, Ashok Gehlot and Motilal Vora also paid tribute to the country’s first PM. Devotional songs were played and an all-religion prayer meeting held at the memorial.