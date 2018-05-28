The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, May 28, 2018 | Last Update : 08:33 AM IST

India, All India

At mercy of Congress and not 6.5 crore people of Karnataka: HD Kumaraswamy

PTI
Published : May 28, 2018, 8:08 am IST
Updated : May 28, 2018, 8:06 am IST

'The people of the state rejected me and our party. I had sought an absolute majority,' Kumaraswamy said.

Ahead of Kumaraswamy's Delhi visit to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other Union ministers, he reiterated that farm loan waiver was his priority as he had promised and he would resign if he failed to fulfil it. (Photo: File)
 Ahead of Kumaraswamy's Delhi visit to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other Union ministers, he reiterated that farm loan waiver was his priority as he had promised and he would resign if he failed to fulfil it. (Photo: File)

Bengaluru: Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy said on Sunday that he was at the ‘mercy’ of Congress and not the 6.5 crore people of the state as his government had not received the full mandate which his party had sought in the assembly elections.

Ahead of his Delhi visit to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other Union ministers, he reiterated that farm loan waiver was his priority as he had promised and he would resign if he failed to fulfil it.

However, he reminded people that JD(S) did not get an absolute majority, which meant he and his party were rejected by the electorate.

“The people of the state rejected me and our party. I had sought an absolute majority. I have heard the statements of farmers’ leaders too and how much they supported me,” he said.

“Mine is not an independent government. I had requested people to give me a mandate that prevents me from succumbing to any pressure other than you. But today, I am at the mercy of the Congress. I am not under the pressure of the 6.5 crore people of the state,” Kumaraswamy said.

The CM said he has certain compulsions as a politician. However, he has absolutely clarity on the issue of farm loan waivers, he said.

Slamming the BJP and other farmers’ leaders, he said there was no need for any farmers’ association to pressurise him (on farm loan waiver).

“I am one step ahead of you to work for the farmers. You need not have to ask me for my resignation over farm loan waiver. If I fail to do that then I myself will resign from the post. Farm loan waiver is my priority. Can’t you wait for a week? Even the cabinet has not been formed yet,” he said.

Kumaraswamy urged farmers not to take the extreme step of committing suicide and to wait for a week as he was in the process of finding a way out to waive loans, not just of cooperative societies, but also nationalised banks.

His remarks came in the wake of BJP’s call for a statewide bandh on Monday, demanding immediate waiver of farm loans, as promised by the JD(S) in their manifesto.

The JD(S) leadership has been saying they have to seek the consent of its coalition partner Congress before taking any decision.

To a question on the Congress demand that the finance portfolio be given to it, he said it was quite natural for them to ask it as some in the party believed they could deliver better.

Tags: hd kumaraswamy, karnataka assembly elections, narendra modi, jd(s), congress, bjp
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru

MOST POPULAR

1

Amazon Alexa sends recorded private conversation to another user

2

Bizarre: Half human-half chicken embryos created in lab

3

Faizabad village sets example of Hindu-Muslim communal harmony

4

I enjoy acting and people like me, that is why I am a star: Kareena Kapoor Khan

5

Olympic Games Tokyo 2020: Intel will provide AI

more

Editors' Picks

Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor at GQ Awards. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Watch: Did Deepika just invite Anil Kapoor for her and Ranveer’s wedding?

A still from Phir Hera Pheri

Hera Pheri 3 is on, and it’s expected to be Total Dhamaal with Akshay, Suniel, Paresh

Suhana Khan before her birthday. (Photo: Twitter)

Happy birthday Suhana Khan: Why she's best friend material and actor Bollywood needs

Tara Sutaria, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor in a still from 'Padmaavat' and Sara Ali Khan at an event.

Step away Sara, Student Of The Year 2 Tara just bagged Arjun Reddy with Shahid

Salman Khan and Varun Dhawan in 'Judwaa 2'.

Kalank: Is Varun Dhawan going the Salman Khan way?

more

ALSO FROMLife

From wild horses in Australia to lions licking ice in Pakistan and one-horned rhinos in India, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

The River Ganges is considered to be the most sacred and holiest of rivers for Hindus. (Photos: AP/ PTI)

Hindus worship the mighty Ganga across India

The four-day festival, the dates of which change slightly each year, is a popular attraction for both tourists and locals - many of whom take the opportunity to dig for shell fish and collect seaweed. (Photo: AFP)

Thousands attend Jindo Sea Parting festival in South Korea

The Bun Festival which began as ritual for fishing communities to pray for safety became a showcase of traditional Chinese culture. Cheung Chau's Bun Festival, which draws thousands of locals and tourists alike is staged to mark the Eighth day of the Fourth Month, in the Chinese calendar which coincides with the local celebration of Buddha's Birthday. (Photos: AP)

In China Bun Festival celebrated to scare away evil spirits

The Chelsea flower show, held annually in the grounds of the Royal Hospital Chelsea, opens to the public on May 22. (Photo: AFP)

Chelsea Flower Show: Students showcase Indian culture through dance in five-day fest

Sanja Matsuri festival is a celebration for the three founders of Sensoji Temple in the Asakusa neighbourhood with nearly two million people visiting during the three-day event. (Photo: AFP)

Hundreds come out to celebrate Sanja Matsuri festival in Tokyo

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham