Anti-Sterlite protests: TN govt orders closure of factory after death of 13

13 people were protesting the factory on grounds that it is an environmental hazard and would cause severe groundwater pollution.

Thoothukudi: Tamil Nadu government ordered the closure of Sterlite plant on Monday following death of 13 people in police firing during Anti-Sterlite protests in Thoothukudi.

Chief Minister E Palaniswami said that the decision has been made "in respect to public sentiments".

The Supreme Court, on the same day, refused to urgently hear a plea seeking direction to Tamil Nadu government to file a status report on its efforts to control arsenic and cadmium pollution in the groundwater around the Sterlite Copper's smelting plant at Tuticorin.

Police picked up 132 men in connection with the Thoothukudi riots on May 22 and 23, according to Thoothukudi district police superintendent P. Mahendran.

