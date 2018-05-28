The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, May 28, 2018 | Last Update : 05:54 PM IST

India, All India

Anti-Sterlite protests: TN govt orders closure of factory after death of 13

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : May 28, 2018, 5:48 pm IST
Updated : May 28, 2018, 5:46 pm IST

13 people were protesting the factory on grounds that it is an environmental hazard and would cause severe groundwater pollution.

Police picked up 132 men in connection with the Thoothukudi riots on May 22 and 23, according to Thoothukudi district police. (Photo: File/ANI)
 Police picked up 132 men in connection with the Thoothukudi riots on May 22 and 23, according to Thoothukudi district police. (Photo: File/ANI)

Thoothukudi: Tamil Nadu government ordered the closure of Sterlite plant on Monday following death of 13 people in police firing during Anti-Sterlite protests in Thoothukudi.

Chief Minister E Palaniswami said that the decision has been made "in respect to public sentiments".

The Supreme Court, on the same day, refused to urgently hear a plea seeking direction to Tamil Nadu government to file a status report on its efforts to control arsenic and cadmium pollution in the groundwater around the Sterlite Copper's smelting plant at Tuticorin.

Police picked up 132 men in connection with the Thoothukudi riots on May 22 and 23, according to Thoothukudi district police superintendent P. Mahendran.

Additionally, 13 people who were protesting the Sterlite factory in Thoothukudi on grounds that it is an environmental hazard and would cause severe groundwater pollution were also killed in police firing.

Tags: tuticorin protests, anti-sterlite protests, edappadi k. palaniswami
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Thoothukudi

MOST POPULAR

1

Here are do’s and don’ts of storing jewellery to make it last

2

6 jewellery pieces that you should be wearing this summer

3

'He thinks he is 9': Shah Rukh Khan has adorable wish for AbRam on his 5th birthday

4

Amazon Alexa sends recorded private conversation to another user

5

Bizarre: Half human-half chicken embryos created in lab

more

Editors' Picks

Katrina Kaif at the IPL closing ceremony 2018. (Photo: Instagram)

Watch: Kamli Katrina does Swag Se Swagat with her dance at IPL closing ceremony

Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor at GQ Awards. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Watch: Did Deepika just invite Anil Kapoor for her and Ranveer’s wedding?

A still from Phir Hera Pheri

Hera Pheri 3 is on, and it’s expected to be Total Dhamaal with Akshay, Suniel, Paresh

Suhana Khan before her birthday. (Photo: Twitter)

Happy birthday Suhana Khan: Why she's best friend material and actor Bollywood needs

Tara Sutaria, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor in a still from 'Padmaavat' and Sara Ali Khan at an event.

Step away Sara, Student Of The Year 2 Tara just bagged Arjun Reddy with Shahid

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham