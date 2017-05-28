The Asian Age | News

Sunday, May 28, 2017

India

Women should avoid going to lone places: Azam Khan takes on Yogi govt

ANI
Published : May 28, 2017, 4:47 pm IST
Updated : May 28, 2017, 4:47 pm IST

I would like to congratulate Yogi-government that negligence of his government has got crime accelerated in the state, Azam Khan said.

Former Uttar Pradesh minister Azam Khan (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
Rampur (Uttar Pradesh): In the wake of Rampur incident where a group of men molested two women in broad day light, former Uttar Pradesh minister Azam Khan on Sunday took a jibe at Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath-led government and said that situation in the state is such that men should try and keep their women indoors.

In a sardonic attack at the BJP dispensation, Khan said looking at the accelerating cases of crime in the state, ladies should avoid going to suspicious places.

"There is nothing astonishing in the fact that incidents of murders, loot. Rapes are being reported under this government. After the Bulandshahr incident men should try and keep their women and ladies of the house indoor as much as possible. And women should also avoid going to suspicious or lone places," said Khan.

"I would like to congratulate Yogi-government that negligence of his government has got crime accelerated in the state. In few days of Yogi-government numerous rape took place, many were murdered across the state," he added.

Raising questions over the law and order in the state, a video of two girls being molested openly by a group of young men in Uttar Pradesh's Rampur district has set social media on fire.

Around 12 to 14 boys can be seen in the video, molesting the women, even while they pleaded to let them go. 

