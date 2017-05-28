The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, May 28, 2017 | Last Update : 05:11 AM IST

India, All India

Only corrupt people upset with PM, says Venkaiah Naidu

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : May 28, 2017, 2:31 am IST
Updated : May 28, 2017, 4:10 am IST

The JD(U) chief had on Friday skipped the luncheon meeting hosted by Congress president Sonia Gandhi.

Union Minister M. Venkaiah Naidu (Photo: PTI)
 Union Minister M. Venkaiah Naidu (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Attacking the Opposition parties for coming together against the NDA government, Union minister M. Venkaiah Naidu said on Saturday that only the “corrupt, communal and casteist” people are upset with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Citing that the “unprincipled” alliance of the Opposition parties will not last longer for the want of an ideology and an “able and stable” leadership, he also hit out at Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi over his visit to Saharanpur and termed it as “just another photo opportunity” for the latter. He also suggested that “not much” should be read out of “shrewd politician” Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar’s meeting with the Prime Minister on Saturday.

The JD(U) chief had on Friday skipped the luncheon meeting hosted by Congress president Sonia Gandhi. However, Sharad Yadav and KC Tyagi were in attendance there. “There are three categories of people who are upset with Modi: the corrupt, communal and casteist. They are unhappy because Modi has weeded them out.”

Asked if Mr Kumar and Mr Modi’s meet hinted at a reunion of the JD(U) and the BJP, the Union minister said, “These are speculations”. The JD(U) had in 2013 broken its 17-year alliance with the BJP.

Tags: m. venkaiah naidu, narendra modi, nda government
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Google makes its Photos app more social

2

Autistic teen speaks first full sentence after century-old drug use

3

Samsung accidentally leaked two new smartphones online

4

Toddler with skin condition gets blisters with mother's cuddles

5

Walking linked to improved brain function

more

Editors' Picks

The hack was performed using an infrared photo of the eye with a simple contact lens over it.

Hackers break Samsung Galaxy S8’s strong iris scanning security with great ease

Rohit Sharma recently captained Mumbai Indians to a record third Indian Premier League title. (Photo: AFP)

Rohit Sharma to be Virat Kohli’s Team India deputy in ICC Champions Trophy?

Mandeep Singh broke the Japanese hearts, scoring a late hat-trick. (Photo: Hockey India/ Twitter)

Azlan Shah Cup 2017: India ride Mandeep Singh hat-trick to defeat Japan

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Bollywood stars and cricketers dazzled at the premiere of the docu-drama on legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's life, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' that was held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sachin Tendulkar hosts a star-studded premiere of his upcoming biopic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Deepika Padukone made a stunning debut at the Cannes film festival in France on Wednesday and here we capture her best moments from Mumbai to Cannes in pictures.

Deepika Padukone is turning heads and having a ball at Cannes

Arjun Kapoor and Mohit Suri were spotted at the screening of their film 'Half Girlfriend' while Irrfan Khan and the team of 'Hindi Medium' also held a screening in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Screening time! Half Girlfriend and Hindi Medium teams watch their films

Akshay Kumar made an appearance for Maharashtra Government's 'Transform Maharashtra' event while Gauri Khan designed and inaugurated an art sculpture in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay supports Government initiative, Gauri designs sculpture on Maharashtra Day

After Salman Khan had launched the autobiography of Asha Parekh. 'The Hit Girl', in Munbai few days back, Aamir Khan also unveiled the book along with Shatrughan Sinha in Delhi on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

After Salman, now Aamir launches Asha Parekh's autobiography

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham