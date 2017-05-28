Only corrupt people upset with PM, says Venkaiah Naidu

The JD(U) chief had on Friday skipped the luncheon meeting hosted by Congress president Sonia Gandhi.

New Delhi: Attacking the Opposition parties for coming together against the NDA government, Union minister M. Venkaiah Naidu said on Saturday that only the “corrupt, communal and casteist” people are upset with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Citing that the “unprincipled” alliance of the Opposition parties will not last longer for the want of an ideology and an “able and stable” leadership, he also hit out at Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi over his visit to Saharanpur and termed it as “just another photo opportunity” for the latter. He also suggested that “not much” should be read out of “shrewd politician” Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar’s meeting with the Prime Minister on Saturday.

Asked if Mr Kumar and Mr Modi’s meet hinted at a reunion of the JD(U) and the BJP, the Union minister said, “These are speculations”. The JD(U) had in 2013 broken its 17-year alliance with the BJP.