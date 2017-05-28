The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, May 28, 2017 | Last Update : 02:17 PM IST

India, All India

J&K: Amid heavy curfew, youngsters come forth to give Army entrance exam

ANI
Published : May 28, 2017, 2:03 pm IST
Updated : May 28, 2017, 2:03 pm IST

The written examination was conducted after due registration, physical tests and medical tests.

799/815 selected candidates appeared in Common Entrance Exam for Indian Army Junior Commissioned Officers and other ranks at Srinagar and Pattan. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
 799/815 selected candidates appeared in Common Entrance Exam for Indian Army Junior Commissioned Officers and other ranks at Srinagar and Pattan. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Srinagar: Amid the prevailing unrest in the Kashmir Valley, the Common Entrance Written Examination for the selection of Indian Army Junior Commissioned Officers and Other Ranks was successfully held in Srinagar and Pattan on Sunday.

The written examination was conducted after due registration, physical tests and medical tests.

In spite of the two days curfew imposed in the Valley, out of 815 candidates, 799 appeared for the test.

Earlier in the day, curfew was announced following the killing of Hijbul Mujahideen commander Sabzar Ahmed Bhat in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Tral area on Saturday.

Unrest stirred again in the Valley after Bhat's killing, as locals took to the streets and clashed with the security forces to express their anger over the killings.

The curfew has been announced in parts of Srinagar falling under the jurisdiction of eight police stations including Kralkhud, Khanyar, Rainawari, Safa kadal, Maharaj Gunj, Maisuma, Batamaloo and Nowhatta.

The district administrations announced strict restrictions which will be continued till the further orders.

The authorities also ordered closure of schools and colleges in Srinagar district in the wake of protests and clashes witnessed in various city schools and colleges.

Yesterday, the mobile internet services were also suspended a day after authorities lifted a month-long ban on the social media.

The outgoing calls on prepaid mobiles were also broke out after protests in several parts of the Valley.

The death of Sabzar Bhat, who succeeded Burhan Wani has triggered protests, shutdown and curfew like situation.

The Tral operation was a coordinated effort of the Rashtriya Rifles (RR), the JKP, Special Operation Group (SOG) and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

On Saturday, the Indian Army confirmed killing 10 heavily armed intruders and terrorists in last 24 hours. It said that relentless operations by security forces have defeated desperate attempts by Pakistan and Pakistan sponsored agents to spread terror in the Jammu and Kashmir in the run up to the holy month of Ramazan.

"In the last 24 hours, 10 heavily armed intruders and terrorists have been successfully eliminated. In an ongoing counter-infiltration operation on the Line of Control in the Rampur sector, a group of 6 armed intruders have been intercepted and eliminated. In another counter-terrorist operation based on specific intelligence generated from local sources in Tral, South Kashmir has so far resulted in killing 2 terrorists," said a release by the Northern Command. 

Tags: indian army, kashmir unrest, common entrance written examination, physical tests
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar

MOST POPULAR

1

Crowdfunding page raises thousands to buy drinks for Manchester heroes

2

'Jumping jacks are a killer': SRK and Gauri celebrate AbRam's 4th birthday

3

Chinese firm wins contract for first mountain subway train

4

Google makes its Photos app more social

5

Autistic teen speaks first full sentence after century-old drug use

more

Editors' Picks

The hack was performed using an infrared photo of the eye with a simple contact lens over it.

Hackers break Samsung Galaxy S8’s strong iris scanning security with great ease

Rohit Sharma recently captained Mumbai Indians to a record third Indian Premier League title. (Photo: AFP)

Rohit Sharma to be Virat Kohli’s Team India deputy in ICC Champions Trophy?

Mandeep Singh broke the Japanese hearts, scoring a late hat-trick. (Photo: Hockey India/ Twitter)

Azlan Shah Cup 2017: India ride Mandeep Singh hat-trick to defeat Japan

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Bollywood stars and cricketers dazzled at the premiere of the docu-drama on legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's life, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' that was held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sachin Tendulkar hosts a star-studded premiere of his upcoming biopic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Deepika Padukone made a stunning debut at the Cannes film festival in France on Wednesday and here we capture her best moments from Mumbai to Cannes in pictures.

Deepika Padukone is turning heads and having a ball at Cannes

Arjun Kapoor and Mohit Suri were spotted at the screening of their film 'Half Girlfriend' while Irrfan Khan and the team of 'Hindi Medium' also held a screening in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Screening time! Half Girlfriend and Hindi Medium teams watch their films

Akshay Kumar made an appearance for Maharashtra Government's 'Transform Maharashtra' event while Gauri Khan designed and inaugurated an art sculpture in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay supports Government initiative, Gauri designs sculpture on Maharashtra Day

After Salman Khan had launched the autobiography of Asha Parekh. 'The Hit Girl', in Munbai few days back, Aamir Khan also unveiled the book along with Shatrughan Sinha in Delhi on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

After Salman, now Aamir launches Asha Parekh's autobiography

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham