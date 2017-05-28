The Asian Age | News



Jawans posted near LoC to get special training

Basic commando training for all Army and BSF personnel posted near the LoC.

Top security sources in the government said the decision was taken in wake of an incident earlier this month where BAT mutilated bodies of two Indian soldiers from Army and BSF along the LoC.
New Delhi: Putting in place a new security mechanism along the Line of Control in order to thwart any possible future attacks by Pakistan Border Actions Team (BAT), it has been decided that all security personnel to be deployed in the sensitive sector would now first be given a basic training in commando course before being stationed there.

The decision to give a “basic commando training’’ to all security personnel being deployed along the LoC is one of the several measures planned to further beef up the security grid along the entire stretch of the Pakistan border. The BAT units normally comprise commandos from Pak Army and militants from terror groups operating out of Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir. These BAT units operates close to the LoC often targeting vulnerable Indian security units patrolling there and have been involved in several incidents of mutilation of Army and para-military soldiers.

“The idea behind the exercise is to ensure that all jawans, whether from the Army or BSF, undergo a crash course in commando operations before being deployed along the LoC to thwart any possible ambush from the BAT. This commando course will help them put up a much stronger resistance to BAT attacks,’’ a senior security official said.

In addition, it has also been decided to deploy more Quick Reaction Teams (QRTs) to keep activities of BAT under check along the Indo-Pak border. The QRTs comprise highly trained commandos armed with sophisticated weapons. Security units along the border have been asked to ensure that all patrolling units should be accompanied by a QRT and the entire unit should be move together in a group formation.

“Past incidents have shown that normally BAT targets those security personnel who are isolated or left behind from the patrolling units. So all security forces have been asked to move around as one cohesive unit while on patrolling duty and remain on a very high alert,’’the official added.  

Security forces in the Valley are presently working on three major fronts to tackle with militancy. First to contain infiltration right along the border, second to check activities of BAT and third to step up action against top militants.

