India shrugs off Pakistan's 'extra judicial killing' barb over Sabzar Bhat

The Union Minister further stated that there is going to be no leniency as far as tackling terrorism is concerned.

New Delhi: With Pakistan branding the killing of Hizbul commander Sabzar Ahmad Bhat as 'extra judicial', Union Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) Jitendra Singh on Sunday asserted that regardless of what the hostile neighbor says, India's approach towards the Valley remains clear and consistent.

Speaking to ANI here, Singh said, "Regardless of what Pakistan says, it continues to be in denial mode on whatever has happened over the years. As far as India's approach is concerned it is clear and consistent."

Speaking of the return of normalcy in Kashmir, Singh said the youth in Kashmir are very keen that normalcy should be restored as soon as possible.

"Kashmiri youth are keen to be a part of mainstream development journey led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. As they can see the enormous benefits which are now available to the youth in other states and they don't wish to be deprived of that" he added.

Saying that Sabzar Ahmad Bhat was 'martyred extra-judicially', Pakistan condemned the killing of terrorists by Indian security forces and said world powers must get New Delhi to stop targeting 'defenceless Kashmiris'.

The death of Sabzar Bhat, who succeeded Burhan Wani has triggered protests, shutdown and curfew like situation.

The Tral operation, in which Bhat was killed, was a coordinated effort of the Rashtriya Rifles (RR), the JKP, Special Operation Group (SOG) and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

On Saturday, the Indian Army confirmed killing 10 heavily armed intruders and terrorists in last 24 hours. It said that relentless operations by security forces have defeated desperate attempts by Pakistan and Pakistan sponsored agents to spread terror in Jammu and Kashmir in the run up to the holy month of Ramazan.

"In the last 24 hours, 10 heavily armed intruders and terrorists have been successfully eliminated. In an ongoing counter-infiltration operation on the Line of Control in the Rampur sector, a group of 6 armed intruders have been intercepted and eliminated. In another counter-terrorist operation based on specific intelligence generated from local sources in Tral, South Kashmir has so far resulted in killing 2 terrorists," said a release by the Northern Command.