The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, May 28, 2017 | Last Update : 09:44 AM IST

India, All India

Delhi: Wife slaps, tear uniforms of cops after husband caught drunk-driving

PTI
Published : May 28, 2017, 9:29 am IST
Updated : May 28, 2017, 9:29 am IST

The man's wife even claimed to be a member of the Delhi Commission for Women and threatened the traffic cops with dire consequences.

Representational Image (Photo: PTI)
  Representational Image (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: A couple allegedly abused and tore the uniforms of two traffic police personnel who had stopped their car on Minto Road, after the man was found driving drunk, police said.

The man's wife even claimed to be a member of the Delhi Commission for Women and threatened the traffic police personnel with dire consequences, they added.

The man has been arrested while police are looking for his wife.

The incident happened on the night of May 24 when Harikesh and his wife, accompanied by their child and her parents, were going towards Mayur Vihar from New Delhi Railway station.

They were stopped by assistant sub-inspector Shrinath Chaubey and two constables while checking for drunk driving on Minto Road.

After Harikesh blew into the alcometer, it was found that the alcohol limit in his body was 58 mg/100 ml. The permissible limit for alcohol is 30 mg/100 ml.

The traffic policeman started the process of challaning Harikesh but he got out of his car and started calling them "thieves" and hurled abuses at them, police said.

Meanwhile, his wife also came out of the car and while claiming to be a member of the state women's panel, she slapped a policeman and even tore his uniform. One of the traffic policeman was recording the couple's actions but they abused and threatened him, they added.

One of the traffic cops alerted the Barakhamba Road police station and help arrived from there.

After the policemen arrived from the Barakhamba Road police station, the accused was arrested. He is currently lodged in Tihar Jail and his bail application has been rejected.

Since it was nighttime, the woman was allowed to go and was asked to come the next day. However, she has not turned up till now and had filed an application for anticipatory bail in the court, that is pending.

Tags: couple abuse cops, drunk-driving, delhi commission for women
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Google makes its Photos app more social

2

Autistic teen speaks first full sentence after century-old drug use

3

Samsung accidentally leaked two new smartphones online

4

Toddler with skin condition gets blisters with mother's cuddles

5

Walking linked to improved brain function

more

Editors' Picks

The hack was performed using an infrared photo of the eye with a simple contact lens over it.

Hackers break Samsung Galaxy S8’s strong iris scanning security with great ease

Rohit Sharma recently captained Mumbai Indians to a record third Indian Premier League title. (Photo: AFP)

Rohit Sharma to be Virat Kohli’s Team India deputy in ICC Champions Trophy?

Mandeep Singh broke the Japanese hearts, scoring a late hat-trick. (Photo: Hockey India/ Twitter)

Azlan Shah Cup 2017: India ride Mandeep Singh hat-trick to defeat Japan

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

Muslim devotees around the world prepare for the holy month of Ramadan in Malaysia, Pakistan, Palestine and Egypt among other countries. (Photo: AP)

Devotees mark the commencement of the holy month of Ramadan

Canadian PM Justin Trudeau was recently photographed photobombing a group of people and the Internet photoshopped him into funny situations. (Photo: Reddit)

Here's what the Internet did when Justin Trudeau photobombed prom-goers

Yahav Draizin uses popular characters to creatively give life to everyday objects. (Photo: Instagram/YahavDraizin)

Man adds interesting pop culture twists to everyday objects

Owing to her job Computer Engineer Rebeca Abrantes hardly has any girlfriends and instead has a lot of 'bros' so she decided to do something fun and have the same pre-wedding experience with them and the photos are hilarious.(Photo: Instagram/fernandoduquefotografia)

Computer engineer bride has funny photoshoot with her 'bros'

The mnth-long carnival in Lagos is celebrated by Nigerians with pomp and fanfare and song and dance. (Photo: AFP)

Nigerians celebrate colourful cultural carnival in Lagos

Armenian-based illustrator Edgar Artis makes colourful fashion sketches using food, flowers and other objects creatively.. (Photo: Instagram/EdgarArtis)

Armenian illustrator uses different objects in fashion sketches creatively

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham