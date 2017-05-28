CBSE Class XII 2017 results: Raksha Gopal tops with 99.6 per cent

Overall pass percentage is 82 per cent, while it was 83 per cent last year.

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Sunday announced the examination results of the Senior Secondary Examination (Class 12th).

Raksha Gopal of Amity International School, Noida has topped the CBSE Class XII 2017 results with 99.6 percent. She is an arts student.

Bhumi Sawant De from DAV, Chandigarh is second in the list with 99.4 percent followed by Aditya Jain from Bhawan Vidyalaya, Chandigarh with 99.2 percent and Mannat Luthra from Bhawans Vidya Mandir, Chandigarh with 99.2 percent.

Overall pass percentage is 82 percent, while it was 83 percent last year. Around 11 lakh students have appeared for the CBSE Class 12 exam.

Students can check their results on the official website of the board, cbseresults.nic.in. The result has been announced after much delay due to the controversy with the Marks Moderation Policy.

After topping this year's CBSE Class XII results, Raksha Gopal, a student of Amity International School has shared that it was not her aim to be a topper, but to secure good marks.

"My aim was not getting the top grade, but to do well. My strategy was to focus on all my subjects and solve as many papers as possible and my school helped a lot. The chairperson Amrita Chauhan and the principal Mrs Renu Singh, including all the teachers they planned out strategies, they gave us papers. The helped me in clearing all the doubts I had. So there was no special strategy as such," she said

She also noted that IAS will be an option for her, but right now she just wants to get into college.

Earlier on Friday, the CBSE decided to not to move the Supreme Court to challenge the Delhi High Court instructions stating that evaluation for the class 10 and 12 board exams this year should be done as per the grace marks policy.

Aiming to check high cut-offs in colleges, the CBSE had scrapped the moderation policy under which grace marks are given to the students in exams for difficult questions.

In a reply to plea filed by parents and some students, the Delhi High Court earlier instructed the board to follow its 'moderation policy'.

Under the moderation policy, students are awarded up to 15 percent extra marks in certain papers if the questions are deemed to be difficult.