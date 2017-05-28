Can't tell my men to wait and die when people throw stones, bombs: Army Chief

The Army Chief stressed for the need of a composite solution in Kashmir, in which everyone will have to get involved.

Srinagar: Indian Army Chief General Bipin Rawat on Sunday defended human shield incident in Jammu and Kashmir saying that troops need innovative ways to fight against "dirty war" in Kashmir.

"When people are throwing stones and petrol bombs at us, I cannot tell my men 'just wait and die'," he said.

He said that he would have been happy if the protesters were firing weapons at the armed forces instead of throwing stones.

The Army Chief stressed for the need of a composite solution in Kashmir, in which everyone will have to get involved.

The army chief's remarks came after one Army porter was killed and another injured in ceasefire violation by Pakistani troops along LoC in Keran sector of Kashmir.

On Saturday, the Indian Army has confirmed killing ten heavily armed intruders, in last twenty-four hours, including Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) commander Sabzar Bhat and other terrorists.