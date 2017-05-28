IAF's Sukhoi-30 jet crash: Black box recovered

On May 23, the aircraft lost contact, following which a massive search operation was launched to track the jet.

The aircraft was later found in a heavily forested area about 60 kilometres from Tezpur in Assam, where it went missing on Tuesday. (Representational Image)

New Delhi: A ground search and rescue party, consisting of Para (Special Forces) and Indian Air Force Garuds along with the army, reached Assam on Sunday, where Sukhoi-30 jet crashed, and recovered the aircraft's Black Box.

On May 23, the aircraft lost contact, following which a massive search operation was launched to track the jet.

The aircraft was later found in a heavily forested area about 60 kilometres from Tezpur in Assam, where it went missing on Tuesday.

The Russian made jet took off around 9:30 am on a routine training sortie and went off the radar near the Arunachal Pradesh's Doulasang area, bordering China.

The Tezpur Air Force station is 172 km from the China border.

The aircraft was inducted in Tezpur air base in 2009. At present, Tezpur has two squadrons of SU-30 aircraft, each comprising of 12 to 16 aircraft.

Meanwhile, a Court of Inquiry has been instituted to investigate the cause of the accident.