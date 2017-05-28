The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, May 28, 2017 | Last Update : 05:11 AM IST

India, All India

Niti Aayog to help states in managing schemes

THE ASIAN AGE. | ANIMESH SINGH
Published : May 28, 2017, 2:58 am IST
Updated : May 28, 2017, 4:36 am IST

PMO asks Niti Aayog to chalk out ways to improve the implementation of the government schemes in states with considerable backward districts.

The Niti Aayog has been directed to visit states having a large number of backward districts and chart a new mechanism to manage the developmental work.
 The Niti Aayog has been directed to visit states having a large number of backward districts and chart a new mechanism to manage the developmental work.

New Delhi: Having delinked the Backward Regions Grant Fund (BRGF) — a scheme meant for correcting regional imbalances in backward districts of the country — from central funding, the government is now concerned about states’ capability of handling the developmental work in such districts falling under their jurisdiction.

The Niti Aayog has been directed by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) to engage with states having considerable number of backward districts and chalk out ways to improve the implementation of the scheme.

With the states bearing the financial burden of running the scheme, the PMO is concerned about the states’ performance vis-a-vis addressing issues related to backward regions falling under their jurisdiction. Therefore, the Niti Aayog has been directed to visit states having a large number of backward districts and chart a new mechanism to manage the developmental work.

Highly placed sources in the Niti Aayog informed this newspaper that to begin with, Maharashtra has been taken as a model state, with which deliberations will be held to discuss ways of improving development projects in backwards districts. A high-level team of officials will soon leave for Maharashtra to conduct the deliberations on maintaining the tempo of BRGF.

Sources informed that though the Centre can’t help the states financially in implementing BRGF, the main aim is to provide some guidance and hand-holding so that state governments don’t lose focus of the core aim of the programme, which is to correct imbalances by providing financial help to backward districts.

The BRGF was initiated by the UPA regime in 2007 to address regional imbalances in developmental process by providing financial resources to identified backward districts. Through these funds, the backward districts bridge the critical gaps in local infrastructure and other development requirements. This programme covers 272 districts in 27 states.

Tags: niti aayog, prime minister’s office, backward regions grant fund
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Google makes its Photos app more social

2

Autistic teen speaks first full sentence after century-old drug use

3

Samsung accidentally leaked two new smartphones online

4

Toddler with skin condition gets blisters with mother's cuddles

5

Walking linked to improved brain function

more

Editors' Picks

The hack was performed using an infrared photo of the eye with a simple contact lens over it.

Hackers break Samsung Galaxy S8’s strong iris scanning security with great ease

Rohit Sharma recently captained Mumbai Indians to a record third Indian Premier League title. (Photo: AFP)

Rohit Sharma to be Virat Kohli’s Team India deputy in ICC Champions Trophy?

Mandeep Singh broke the Japanese hearts, scoring a late hat-trick. (Photo: Hockey India/ Twitter)

Azlan Shah Cup 2017: India ride Mandeep Singh hat-trick to defeat Japan

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Bollywood stars and cricketers dazzled at the premiere of the docu-drama on legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's life, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' that was held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sachin Tendulkar hosts a star-studded premiere of his upcoming biopic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Deepika Padukone made a stunning debut at the Cannes film festival in France on Wednesday and here we capture her best moments from Mumbai to Cannes in pictures.

Deepika Padukone is turning heads and having a ball at Cannes

Arjun Kapoor and Mohit Suri were spotted at the screening of their film 'Half Girlfriend' while Irrfan Khan and the team of 'Hindi Medium' also held a screening in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Screening time! Half Girlfriend and Hindi Medium teams watch their films

Akshay Kumar made an appearance for Maharashtra Government's 'Transform Maharashtra' event while Gauri Khan designed and inaugurated an art sculpture in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay supports Government initiative, Gauri designs sculpture on Maharashtra Day

After Salman Khan had launched the autobiography of Asha Parekh. 'The Hit Girl', in Munbai few days back, Aamir Khan also unveiled the book along with Shatrughan Sinha in Delhi on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

After Salman, now Aamir launches Asha Parekh's autobiography

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham