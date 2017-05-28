The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, May 28, 2017 | Last Update : 03:48 PM IST

India, All India

24 Indians trapped in Saudi over promise of skilled jobs; 'masters' seize passports

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : May 28, 2017, 2:31 pm IST
Updated : May 28, 2017, 2:32 pm IST

When the men refused to do menial jobs, they were asked to pay Rs 2.2L each for cancellation of work agreement and return of passports.

The prison-like room with a single toilet to be shared by twenty-four, is a charity from other Telegus living in Riyadh. (Photo: AFP/Representational)  
 The prison-like room with a single toilet to be shared by twenty-four, is a charity from other Telegus living in Riyadh. (Photo: AFP/Representational)  

Hyderabad:  Twenty-four young men from Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Odisha were deceived by their consultants and have since then been suffering in a dingy room in Riyadh for the past two months.

The consultants in Hyderabad processed the youths’ visas projecting them as skilled labourers such as fitters, draughtsmen, and plumbers. Once sent in five batches, the managers washed their hands off any responsibility regarding these youths, said a report in the Mumbai Mirror.

Though shown as skilled workers, ‘masters’ in Riyadh offered these men unskilled jobs like cooking, ploughing, gardening and cleaning after seizing their passports. While speaking to Mirror over phone from Riyadh, one of the youths said, “When we express our inability to do the unskilled jobs, they are asking us to pay 12,600 riyals (nearly Rs 2.2 lakh in Indian currency) each to cancel the work agreement and return our passports”.

The prison-like room with a single toilet to be shared by twenty-four, is a charity from other Telegus living in Riyadh.  

With the onset of the Ramzan month, their movements have been restricted. Some of the men have been reported to be sick.

Tags: skilled labour, unskilled labourers, passports seized
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

MOST POPULAR

1

Crowdfunding page raises thousands to buy drinks for Manchester heroes

2

'Jumping jacks are a killer': SRK and Gauri celebrate AbRam's 4th birthday

3

Chinese firm wins contract for first mountain subway train

4

Google makes its Photos app more social

5

Autistic teen speaks first full sentence after century-old drug use

more

Editors' Picks

The hack was performed using an infrared photo of the eye with a simple contact lens over it.

Hackers break Samsung Galaxy S8’s strong iris scanning security with great ease

Rohit Sharma recently captained Mumbai Indians to a record third Indian Premier League title. (Photo: AFP)

Rohit Sharma to be Virat Kohli’s Team India deputy in ICC Champions Trophy?

Mandeep Singh broke the Japanese hearts, scoring a late hat-trick. (Photo: Hockey India/ Twitter)

Azlan Shah Cup 2017: India ride Mandeep Singh hat-trick to defeat Japan

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

Muslim devotees around the world prepare for the holy month of Ramadan in Malaysia, Pakistan, Palestine and Egypt among other countries. (Photo: AP)

Devotees mark the commencement of the holy month of Ramadan

Canadian PM Justin Trudeau was recently photographed photobombing a group of people and the Internet photoshopped him into funny situations. (Photo: Reddit)

Here's what the Internet did when Justin Trudeau photobombed prom-goers

Yahav Draizin uses popular characters to creatively give life to everyday objects. (Photo: Instagram/YahavDraizin)

Man adds interesting pop culture twists to everyday objects

Owing to her job Computer Engineer Rebeca Abrantes hardly has any girlfriends and instead has a lot of 'bros' so she decided to do something fun and have the same pre-wedding experience with them and the photos are hilarious.(Photo: Instagram/fernandoduquefotografia)

Computer engineer bride has funny photoshoot with her 'bros'

The mnth-long carnival in Lagos is celebrated by Nigerians with pomp and fanfare and song and dance. (Photo: AFP)

Nigerians celebrate colourful cultural carnival in Lagos

Armenian-based illustrator Edgar Artis makes colourful fashion sketches using food, flowers and other objects creatively.. (Photo: Instagram/EdgarArtis)

Armenian illustrator uses different objects in fashion sketches creatively

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham