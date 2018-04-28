The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Apr 28, 2018 | Last Update : 01:27 PM IST

India, All India

Now, govt to amend POCSO Act to make it gender-neutral

PTI
Published : Apr 28, 2018, 12:08 pm IST
Updated : Apr 28, 2018, 12:07 pm IST

The Centre is planning to amend the POCSO Act to provide justice to male child victims of sexual assault as well.

New fast-track courts will be set up to deal with such cases and special forensic kits for rape cases will be given to all police stations and hospitals in the long term. (Photo: File)
 New fast-track courts will be set up to deal with such cases and special forensic kits for rape cases will be given to all police stations and hospitals in the long term. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Days after an ordinance promulgated by President Ram Nath Kovind provided death penalty for rape of girls under the age of 12, the Centre is now planning to amend the POCSO Act to provide justice to male child victims of sexual assault as well. The Women and Child Development Ministry confirmed this development on Friday. 

"The government has always strived to develop gender-neutral laws. The government has proposed an amendment in the POCSO Act to seek justice for survivors of child sexual abuse," it said on its official Twitter handle on Thursday. 

WCD Minister Maneka Gandhi recently supported a petition on Change.org by filmmaker-activist Insia Dariwala, who said "male child sexual abuse is an ignored reality in India". 

Replying to the petition, she said a first-of-its-kind study on male survivors of child sexual abuse would be conducted. "Another much-neglected sphere of child sexual abuse is male survivors. Child sexual abuse is gender neutral. Boys who are sexually abused as children spend a lifetime of silence because of the stigma and shame attached to male survivors speaking out. It is a serious problem and needs to be addressed," she said in her response on the campaign website. 

Gandhi said following the petition, she had in September 2017 instructed the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) to look into the issue. The NCPCR held a conference in this regard in November 2017. 

"As per the recommendations that emerged from the conference, it was unanimously decided that there should be an amendment to the existing scheme for the victims to also include compensation for boys who have been sexually abused or raped," she said. 

Recently, an ordinance promulgated by the president said courts were now allowed to award the maximum death penalty to those convicted of raping girls below the age of 12 years. According to the Criminal Law (Amendment) Ordinance 2018, new fast-track courts will be set up to deal with such cases and special forensic kits for rape cases will be given to all police stations and hospitals in the long term. 

Tags: ministry of women and child development, pocso act, death penalty for rapists
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Here’s everything we know about Prince Louis so far

2

7 striking facts: The money tech companies are making

3

British Sikh MP launches campaign for direct Amritsar-London flights

4

JFK assassination: Study confirms bullet was fired from behind by Lee Harvey Oswald

5

10 mistakes you are making on dating apps

more

Editors' Picks

Farah Khan on the sets of 'Dhadak' with Ishaan Khatter and Sridevi's daughter Janhvi.

Janhvi Kapoor steps into mom Sridevi’s shoes for Sonam Kapoor’s wedding?

Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone at Mijwan fashion show. (Photo: Instagram)

Viral video: Ranbir Kapoor manages to poke Deepika Padukone years after break up

Varun Dhawan in a photoshoot. (Photo: Twitter)

Happy Birthday Varun Dhawan: Crowd puller on his way to rule all type of people

While Hansal Mehta is awaiting the release of 'Omerta', Ayushmann Khurrana is busy shooting for his films.

Is Hansal Mehta directing Ayushmann Khurrana in his next?

Varun Dhawan on first day of 'Kalank'. (Photo: Instagram)

Watch: This is how Varun Dhawan spends his late nights on the sets of Kalank

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan was in Dubai on Thursday to inaugurate showrooms of Kalyan Jewellers at Meena Bazar. See the photos here. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

In pics: Shah Rukh Khan inaugurates jewellery shop at Dubai

Karan Johar promoted a Y-Films (Yash Raj brainchild) product at an event, whereas Ranbir Kapoor and Taimur Ali Khan made sure to bring smiles to faces by just appearing.

Karan Johar promotes 6 band; Taimur, Ranbir make it great day

The trailer of 'Veere Di Wedding' was unveiled among the media and fans at a suburban theatre on Wednesday. It was all about the girl gang at the much-awaited venue.

Veere Di Wedding trailer launches with Kareena, Sonam, Swara and Shikha

The day yesterday was eventful as Ranbir Kapoor went all out to promote his upcoming release 'Sanju' by launching his teaser among the media as well as with the cricketers at the IPL match.

Sanju teaser launch: Ranbir promotes movie with media and sports fans

Bollywood celebrities made their way to an awards show recently. Anushka Sharma on the other hand attended a press conference. Apart from these, the trailer of 'Hope Aur Hum' was unveiled.

Anushka at a press conference; Rajkummar, Rekha glam up awards show

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt once again gave fashion goals as they celebrated the wrap up of their film 'Gully Boy', but equally cool were Kareena Kapoor Khan, Katrina Kaif, Anushka Sharma and others at the airport.

Gully boy wraps up with grand bash; Kareena, Katrina, Anushka carry off airport looks

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham