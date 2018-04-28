Nine crushed to death as van rams into stationary truck in UP

The driver of the Tata Magic van and the helper are among the nine people killed.

The van was carrying 16 passengers and overspeeding could be the reason behind the accident. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Lakhimpur Kheri (UP): A speeding van carrying 16 passengers rammed into a truck on Saturday morning, killing nine people and injuring seven others, police said.

The incident took place on National Highway 24 in Uchauliya under the jurisdiction of Pasgawan police station.

The driver of the Tata Magic van and the helper are among the nine people killed. The incident took place around 6 am.

According to the police, driver Anup Awasthi, 25, and his helper Kishan, 23, died on the spot. The injured have been rushed to a nearby hospital in Shahjahanpur, he said.

The police said that overspeeding could be the reason behind the accident. Efforts were underway to identify the deceased, the police added.