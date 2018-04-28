The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Apr 28, 2018 | Last Update : 10:27 AM IST

India, All India

IDBI Bank fraud: CBI names BSE chairman among others in 600 cr loan scam

PTI
Published : Apr 28, 2018, 9:05 am IST
Updated : Apr 28, 2018, 9:05 am IST

CBI has named 15 officials who worked at senior levels when loans were given to firms controlled by former Aircel promoter C Sivasankaran.

The case pertains to loans of Rs 322 crore and Rs 523 crore given to the companies of Sivasankaran, who was at the centre of Aircel Maxis probe. (Photo: File)
 The case pertains to loans of Rs 322 crore and Rs 523 crore given to the companies of Sivasankaran, who was at the centre of Aircel Maxis probe. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday searched the residences of six former and current officials of IDBI Bank in connection with an alleged Rs 600 crore loan fraud case in which Bombay Stock Exchange Chairman S Ravi and the heads of two public sector banks have also been charged, officials said. 

The officials whose residences were searched on Friday included Amita Narayan, the then CGM of the credit committee of the bank; RK Bansal, then member of the credit committee; SK Srinivasan, the then executive director; RS Vidyasagar, regional head ICG of IDBI; Bharat Pal Singh, then deputy managing director, and Medha Joshi, the head of the Risk unit. 

In an FIR registered based on a complaint from the Central Vigilance Commission, the CBI has named 15 IDBI Bank officials who worked at senior levels between 2010 and 2014 when loans were sanctioned to the companies controlled by former Aircel promoter C Sivasankaran, they said. 

Managing Director and CEO of Indian Bank Kishor Kharat, who was then the MD and CEO of IDBI Bank, his counterpart in Syndicate Bank Melwyn Rego (then deputy managing director in IDBI Bank), and then chairman-cum-managing director of IDBI Bank MS Raghavan have been named in the FIR. 

Also named in the FIR is S Ravi, the Chairman of the Bombay Stock Exchange, who is also an independent director on the board of IDBI Bank. 

The sources said his residence was also searched during the agency's operation that started on Wednesday night.

"He is also the Chairman of IDBI Bank's Audit Committee," according to his bio-data on the website of the BSE.

The officials said the agency would soon question all the accused named in the FIR.

"It was also alleged that the loans were granted to the companies by IDBI Bank at its highest decision-making level comprising the senior-most management and even independent directors, disregarding the existing guidelines, instructions, and procedures," CBI spokesperson Abhishek Dayal said. 

Subsequently, various conditions were relaxed or altogether ignored. This led to an alleged loss of approximately Rs 600 crore to the bank and the public exchequer, he said.

The case pertains to loans of Rs 322 crore and Rs 523 crore given to the companies of Sivasankaran, who was at the centre of Aircel Maxis probe for alleging that then Telecom Minister Dayanidhi Maran had put pressure on him to sell his company to a Malaysian telecom tycoon, a case in which Maran brothers have been discharged by a special court.

The loans later turned non-performing assets or NPAs and the total outstanding of the companies is over Rs 600 crore which is a loss to the exchequer.

Tags: idbi bank, loan fraud, aircel maxis case, bombay stock exchange
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

7 striking facts: The money tech companies are making

2

British Sikh MP launches campaign for direct Amritsar-London flights

3

JFK assassination: Study confirms bullet was fired from behind by Lee Harvey Oswald

4

10 mistakes you are making on dating apps

5

Kalki Koechlin to compete with 'Gully Boy' Ranveer Singh in rap?

more

Editors' Picks

Farah Khan on the sets of 'Dhadak' with Ishaan Khatter and Sridevi's daughter Janhvi.

Janhvi Kapoor steps into mom Sridevi’s shoes for Sonam Kapoor’s wedding?

Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone at Mijwan fashion show. (Photo: Instagram)

Viral video: Ranbir Kapoor manages to poke Deepika Padukone years after break up

Varun Dhawan in a photoshoot. (Photo: Twitter)

Happy Birthday Varun Dhawan: Crowd puller on his way to rule all type of people

While Hansal Mehta is awaiting the release of 'Omerta', Ayushmann Khurrana is busy shooting for his films.

Is Hansal Mehta directing Ayushmann Khurrana in his next?

Varun Dhawan on first day of 'Kalank'. (Photo: Instagram)

Watch: This is how Varun Dhawan spends his late nights on the sets of Kalank

more

ALSO FROMLife

From the death of polar bear Inuka to first time two Andean bear babies see outside world, here are animals who were in news this week. (Photos: AP/ PTI)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

On the day of Sant Jordi, people give one another a rose or a book. The Generalitat in Plaça de Sant Jaume is open to the public and there is a large rose market in the palace and around it, where people can buy both books and roses. (Photo: AP)

Saint Jordi Day: Celebrating love, flowers and books in Spain

Duchess of Cambridge gave birth to healthy baby boy — a third child for Kate and Prince William and fifth in line to the British throne. (Photos: AP)

Royal Birth: Prince Willam and Kate Middleton welcome healthy baby boy

Commonly referred to as the Water Festival, Maha Thingyan allows people to celebrate the Burmese New Year. (Photos: AP)

Myanmar Water Festival: Revelers celebrate descent of Thagyamin to Earth.

From polar bear cub Nanook making first appearance to stark picture of swan nesting amidst rubbish, here are animals who grabbed headlines. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

Coachella prides itself on both recognizing rising artists and showcasing splashy headliners (Photo: AFP)

Flower power and nostalgia at Coachella as festival goers witness epic reunion

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham