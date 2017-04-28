The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

You have done a good job: Rahul rejects Maken, Chacko resignation

PTI
Published : Apr 28, 2017, 9:31 am IST
Updated : Apr 28, 2017, 9:27 am IST

Delhi's former chief minister Sheila Dikshit had on Wednesday assailed Maken for having excluded senior leaders like her from campaigning.

Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi. (Photo: PTI)
 Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Delhi Congress chief Ajay Maken and the party's in-charge for the state P C Chacko were on Thursday asked by Rahul Gandhi to "continue to do the work they are doing", a day after the two stepped down owning moral responsibility for the MCD poll debacle.

In an indication that they may continue in their posts for now, Gandhi asked them to continue the work for strengthening the party after they met him on Thursday, Congress sources said.

Sources said Gandhi told the two leaders that the Congress had improved upon its performance since the last Assembly poll and that efforts were needed to strengthen the party further.

"They have done a good job, if not a perfect one," the Congress vice president was quoted as having told them, while noting that they should have taken other party leaders along.

Delhi's former chief minister Sheila Dikshit had on Wednesday assailed Maken for having excluded senior leaders like her from campaigning.

The two leaders will again meet Gandhi next week to chalk out the party's strategy for revival in Delhi, where it increased its vote share from 9 per cent in the last assembly election to 21 per cent in the civic poll.

