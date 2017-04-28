The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Apr 28, 2017 | Last Update : 05:42 PM IST

India, All India

Will skin you alive, get illegal wealth seized: UP BJP MP threatens cop

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Apr 28, 2017, 4:52 pm IST
Updated : Apr 28, 2017, 4:52 pm IST

Rawat said Singh had displayed poor attitude when she called him about a murder investigation he was supervising.

UP BJP MP Priyanka Singh Rawat. (Photo: Facebook)
 UP BJP MP Priyanka Singh Rawat. (Photo: Facebook)

Lucknow: A BJP MP from Uttar Pradesh has been caught on camera, threatening to “skin alive” a police officer, who had allegedly misbehaved with her regarding a murder investigation. 

Priyanka Singh Rawat, the MP from Barabanki, did not show any remorse and went on to justify her action when asked to clarify, according to a report in NDTV.

"I will get all the malai out, khaal bhi khichwa lungi (I will get all the illegal wealth seized, will skin you alive)," Rawat, 31, allegedly shouted at police officer, Gyananjay Singh, for "misbehavior" on the phone.

When questioned about the alleged threat to Singh, an Additional Superintendent of Police at Barabanki, Rawat remained unwavered and did not take back her words. 

"They have reaped enough under the previous government. Khaal utaar denge if they do not work properly," Rawat told reporters. 

Rawat said Singh had displayed poor attitude when she called him about a murder investigation he was supervising. An argument broke out between the two during the phone conversation and the officer allegedly told the MP that he was the police and he knows what he is doing.

Rawat named the officer at a press conference and warned that the country has Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government at the Centre and UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's government in Uttar Pradesh. 

She also went on to say that only those who perform will stay in the district and strict actions will be taken against those who don’t improve their conduct. 

Since the BJP government has taken charge in UP, many lawmakers have been accused of taking law into their own hands under the pretext of following Adityanath’s orders of clean and efficient governance.

Tags: misbehaviour, threatened, priyanka singh rawat, police officer
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow

MOST POPULAR

1

US: New TV show mocking Donald Trump enters crowded satire market

2

Google's Pixel and Pixel XL will be supported till 2019

3

Red tint on Samsung Galaxy S8’s is natural to AMOLED displays, gets software fix

4

BMC to introduce internet-based virtual classrooms in schools

5

Samsung fans rejoice, Galaxy Note 8 confirmed

more

Editors' Picks

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

PV Sindhu and Carolina Marin came out battling hard, but the former clinched it in the end. (Photo: PTI)

PV Sindhu breezes past Carolina Marin to clinch India Open

Debutant Kuldeep Yadav scalped four wickets as Australia failed to cash in on Steve Smith’s hundred and were all out for 300. (Photo: AP)

Kuldeep Yadav stars as Australia all out for 300

Steve Smith became the third fastest batsman from his country to reach the 5,000-run mark, at the Jharkhand Cricket Association stadium. (Photo: BCCI)

Steve Smith becomes 3rd fastest Australian to score 5,000 runs in Test cricket

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Veteran actor and politician Vinod Khanna breathed his last in Mumbai on Thursday Here's a timeline of the most important events in his life.

Vinod Khanna: Life and times of the actor-politician

Arjun Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor brought their reel-life chemistry to real life when they came together to promote their film 'Half Girlfriend' on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Arjun Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor display breezy chemistry on Nach Baliye

Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon's chemistry was impressive in real life just like it is in the trailer of 'Raabta' that was launched on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Raabta trailer launch: Sushant and Krit take reel life chemistry to real life

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, who are set to share screen space in 'Dragon', won awards at the Lokmat Awards held in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Dragon pair Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt bag trophies at awards show

UAE billionaire Rizwan Sajan's son Adel Sajan got married to former beauty queen Sana Khan on a cruise in the Mediterranean Sea where numerous Bollywood stars were also present. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

B-Town stars come out in style for UAE billionaire's son's wedding on cruise in Europe

Numerous Bollywood stars made an appearance at the Zee Cine Awards which is set to be telecast on Saturday.

Zee Cine Awards: Bollywood stars give dazzling performances

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham