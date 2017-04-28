The Asian Age | News

Sukma massacre: Cops recover body of another Maoist, toll now at 11

ANI
Published : Apr 28, 2017, 10:24 am IST
Updated : Apr 28, 2017, 10:19 am IST

As many as 25 CRPF personnel were killed and five others injured in the encounter with the Maoists in Sukma on Monday.

25 security personnel were brutally killed by suspected Naxals in south Sukma region of Chhattisgarh. (Photo: PTI)
 25 security personnel were brutally killed by suspected Naxals in south Sukma region of Chhattisgarh. (Photo: PTI)

Sukma (Chhattisgarh): Police have recovered the body of another Maoist from the Sukma attack site in Burkapal, taking their death toll to 11.

Earlier, it was reported that as many as ten Maoists were killed and five injured in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district during a heavy exchange of fire two days ago, sources said.

As many as 25 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were killed and five others injured in the encounter with the Maoists in Sukma earlier on Monday.

The attack took place on the personnel of the CRPF's 74th Battalion as they were assisting the local population in road building and clearing activity in the district.

The Centre has assured action against the perpetrators of the 'cold-blooded murder' in Sukma.

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh said the Central and the State Government would work together to ensure that the perpetrators were brought to book.

Singh, who paid homage to the jawans during a wreath laying ceremony in Raipur said that this cowardly and unfortunate act exposed desperation and frustration.

