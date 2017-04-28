India backs Cyprus ahead of Turkish President’s trip

Cypriot President Anastasiades will hold talks with PM Narendra Modi on Friday.

A volunteer at Gandhi Smriti in New Delhi briefs Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades (centre) about the place on Thursday. Mr Anastasiades is on a five-day state visit to India. (Photo: AP)

New Delhi: Just days ahead of the Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s visit to India, New Delhi has pledged continuing support to the unity and integrity of Cyprus, whose President Nicos Anastasiades is currently on a five-day visit to India. India also said it was “aware” of Turkey’s close ties with Pakistan but said Indo-Turkish ties stand on their own strength.

As reported recently by this newspaper, the timing of the visit of President Anastasiades has raised eyebrows, with Turkish President Erdogan’s visit set to begin from Sunday. Turkey is a close friend of Pakistan and has backed it on many occasions at international fora. On the other hand, India has steadfastly backed Cyprus, which has had a history of animosity with Turkey. The regime of the Turkish Cypriots, which controls one-third of the territory of Cyprus, is not recognised by almost all countries in the world, including India, but Turkey recognises Turkish Cyprus. The de-facto partition of Cyprus in the mid 1970s followed hostility between the Greek and Turkish Cypriots.

“India has extended unwavering support to the sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity of Cyprus,” the ministry of external affairs (MEA) said on Thursday. However, the MEA also said India and Turkey enjoy “close, friendly and deep-rooted ties”.

Meanwhile, in the wake of a question on a purported remark of a Turkish official regarding the issue of any membership for India of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), the MEA said the issue of membership of the OIC is in the “realm of speculation”, thereby indicating it was nothing but mere speculation.

While Cypriot President Anastasiades will hold talks with PM Narendra Modi on Friday, Turkish President Erdogan will hold talks with PM Modi on Monday.