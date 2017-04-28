The Asian Age | News

Friday, Apr 28, 2017

India

Get 'Yogi haircut' or don't attend school: School's diktat irks parents

Published : Apr 28, 2017
Updated : Apr 28, 2017, 12:30 pm IST

The matter came to light on Thursday when some students were not allowed to enter the school because they did not have 'proper haircuts'.

Rishabh Academy School had warned students they will not be allowed to attend school till they got the 'Yogi haircut'. (Photo: PTI )
 Rishabh Academy School had warned students they will not be allowed to attend school till they got the 'Yogi haircut'. (Photo: PTI )

Meerut (Uttar Pradesh): In a bizarre diktat, a school in Meerut has asked its students to sport Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's 'hair cut' triggering resentment among the students and their parents.

The worked up parents have alleged that the Rishabh Academy School in the Sadar area had warned students they will not be allowed to attend school till they got the 'Yogi haircut'.

The students also alleged that the school management had "banned" non-vegetarian food during recess.

The matter, however came to light on Thursday when some students were not allowed to enter the school because they did not have 'proper haircuts'.

The management, however, denied the allegations and said its secretary Ranjeet Jain had merely asked students to be properly dressed and sport a "decent" haircut while attending school.

"I asked the students to get Yogi-like haircuts, when they were unable to understand what we wanted. We basically want very short haircuts, of the kind the Army gives. I had asked the students to remain in discipline, and get 'Fauji cut'. Also, the students have been told strictly to not keep beards," Ranjeet Jain, Secretary Rishabh Academy said.

Dozens of angry parents protested in front of the school, following which the police reached the spot and mediated between the parents and school authorities.

