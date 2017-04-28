Can call you at any time on landline, Yogi warns UP govt officers

The step has been taken to ensure that the officials are working at their best to improve the law and order in the state of Uttar Pradesh.

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday issued a warning to all government officers stating that he could call them at any time on their landline between 9am and 6pm.

The step has been taken to ensure that the officials are working at their best to improve the law and order in the state of Uttar Pradesh, the report said.

Senior police officers are said to enjoy a little more flexibility with the new rule as they are often out inspecting areas and supervising juniors. But the rule is seen to be a little hard on the administrative officials - District Magistrates- who will find it difficult to excuse themselves from the new order.

The officials will also have to justify themselves on occasions when they are not able to abide by the rule.

Yogi Adityanath has been striving to change the existing law and order situation in the state ever since he took charge as the Chief Minister.

Within days of taking over as the Chief Minister in March, Yogi had asked bureaucrats to work for 18-20 hours, or look for an alternative career if unable to do so.

In an attempt to curb the crimes in the state, Yogi has also announced surprise attendance checks.

In a recent order, the CM also banned 15 holidays from educational institutions in Uttar Pradesh, which commemorated the birth and death anniversaries of eminent personalities.

