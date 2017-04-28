The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Apr 28, 2017 | Last Update : 01:09 PM IST

India, All India

Can call you at any time on landline, Yogi warns UP govt officers

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Apr 28, 2017, 12:20 pm IST
Updated : Apr 28, 2017, 12:51 pm IST

The step has been taken to ensure that the officials are working at their best to improve the law and order in the state of Uttar Pradesh.

The alert was issued on behalf of the Chief Minister by Shrikant Sharma, a senior minister in the Yogi-led government, said reports. (Photo: PTI/File)
 The alert was issued on behalf of the Chief Minister by Shrikant Sharma, a senior minister in the Yogi-led government, said reports. (Photo: PTI/File)

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday issued a warning to all government officers stating that he could call them at any time on their landline between 9am and 6pm.

The alert was issued on behalf of the Chief Minister by Shrikant Sharma, a senior minister in the Yogi-led government, said reports.

The step has been taken to ensure that the officials are working at their best to improve the law and order in the state of Uttar Pradesh, the report said.

Senior police officers are said to enjoy a little more flexibility with the new rule as they are often out inspecting areas and supervising juniors. But the rule is seen to be a little hard on the administrative officials - District Magistrates- who will find it difficult to excuse themselves from the new order.

The officials will also have to justify themselves on occasions when they are not able to abide by the rule.

Yogi Adityanath has been striving to change the existing law and order situation in the state ever since he took charge as the Chief Minister.

Within days of taking over as the Chief Minister in March, Yogi had asked bureaucrats to work for 18-20 hours, or look for an alternative career if unable to do so.

In an attempt to curb the crimes in the state, Yogi has also announced surprise attendance checks.

In a recent order, the CM also banned 15 holidays from educational institutions in Uttar Pradesh, which commemorated the birth and death anniversaries of eminent personalities. 
 

Tags: yogi adityanath, landline checks, government officers, crimes
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow

MOST POPULAR

1

Samsung fans rejoice, Galaxy Note 8 confirmed

2

Acer launches Triton 700 and Helios 300 slim gaming notebooks

3

Rishi Kapoor lambasts at gen-next stars who gave Vinod Khanna’s funeral a miss

4

Shah Rukh makes India proud, as he's first Indian actor to give speech at TED talks

5

VR film "The last Goodbye" fosters emapthy in viewers

more

Editors' Picks

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

PV Sindhu and Carolina Marin came out battling hard, but the former clinched it in the end. (Photo: PTI)

PV Sindhu breezes past Carolina Marin to clinch India Open

Debutant Kuldeep Yadav scalped four wickets as Australia failed to cash in on Steve Smith’s hundred and were all out for 300. (Photo: AP)

Kuldeep Yadav stars as Australia all out for 300

Steve Smith became the third fastest batsman from his country to reach the 5,000-run mark, at the Jharkhand Cricket Association stadium. (Photo: BCCI)

Steve Smith becomes 3rd fastest Australian to score 5,000 runs in Test cricket

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Veteran actor and politician Vinod Khanna breathed his last in Mumbai on Thursday Here's a timeline of the most important events in his life.

Vinod Khanna: Life and times of the actor-politician

Arjun Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor brought their reel-life chemistry to real life when they came together to promote their film 'Half Girlfriend' on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Arjun Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor display breezy chemistry on Nach Baliye

Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon's chemistry was impressive in real life just like it is in the trailer of 'Raabta' that was launched on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Raabta trailer launch: Sushant and Krit take reel life chemistry to real life

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, who are set to share screen space in 'Dragon', won awards at the Lokmat Awards held in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Dragon pair Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt bag trophies at awards show

UAE billionaire Rizwan Sajan's son Adel Sajan got married to former beauty queen Sana Khan on a cruise in the Mediterranean Sea where numerous Bollywood stars were also present. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

B-Town stars come out in style for UAE billionaire's son's wedding on cruise in Europe

Numerous Bollywood stars made an appearance at the Zee Cine Awards which is set to be telecast on Saturday.

Zee Cine Awards: Bollywood stars give dazzling performances

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham