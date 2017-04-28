The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Apr 28, 2017 | Last Update : 05:42 PM IST

India, All India

Army pays homage to 'valour and sacrifice' of Captain Yadav, two other soldiers

THE ASIAN AGE. | YUSUF JAMEEL
Published : Apr 28, 2017, 4:29 pm IST
Updated : Apr 28, 2017, 4:31 pm IST

The soldiers were killed in a pre-dawn militant ‘fidayeen’ attack at the artillery headquarters of the 155 Field Regiment at Panzgam

Homage was paid to Captain Yadav,  Subedar Bhoop Singh Gurjar and Naik Botta Venkata  Ramana in a solemn ceremony. (Phtoto: DC)
 Homage was paid to Captain Yadav,  Subedar Bhoop Singh Gurjar and Naik Botta Venkata  Ramana in a solemn ceremony. (Phtoto: DC)

Srinagar: The Army on Friday paid glowing tribute with full military honours to Captain Ayush Yadav and two other soldiers who laid down their lives while fighting militants during a ‘fidayeen’ attack at their camp in Jammu and Kashmir’s frontier district of Kupwara on Thursday.

Homage was paid to the ‘valour and sacrifice’ of Captain Yadav,  Subedar Bhoop Singh Gurjar and Naik Botta Venkata  Ramana in a solemn ceremony held at Badami Bagh Cantonment, the headquarters of Army’s 15 (Chinar) Corps, defence spokesman Colonel Rajesh Kalia said.

26-year-old Captain Yadav, the only son of a UP police inspector, was a native of Kanpur. Subedar Gurjar, 46, was a resident of Kherla Bujore village of Dausa district in Rajasthan and Naik Ramana, 38, that of Arivanipallam village in the Vizag district of Andhra Pradesh.

They were killed in a pre-dawn militant ‘fidayeen’ attack at the artillery headquarters of the 155 Field Regiment at Panzgam, about 80-km northwest of Srinagar, on Thursday.

Five other soldiers were injured whereas two militants were shot dead by Naik Rishi Kumar even after he was hit by a bullet in the head.

A third militant involved in the attack escaped and the Army has launched a massive search operation in the area to get him dead or alive, officials said.

Soon after the attack, protests by locals were held in nearby villages of Panzgam and Kralapora. The Army opened fire at the protesters who were demanding the corpses of slain militants, killing one person. Ten others were injured in the firing and during the clashes.

The Chinar Corps Commander Lt. Gen. JS Sandhu joined by the officials from civil Administration and other security forces, paid rich tributes to the slain soldiers in Friday’s ceremony, the defence spokesman said

"The young officer Captain Ayush Yadav defied his 25 years of age and had established himself amongst his comrades as a spirited and daring soldier. The 46-years-old martyr Subedar Bhoop Singh had joined the Army in 1992 and is proudly remembered by his comrades as a highly professional soldier and a true patriot. A true son of soil, Naik Botta Venkata Ramana, 38, had earned the respect of a warrior and was a friend to all," a statement issued by the Army said.

Captain Ayush is survived by his parents, while Subedar Singh has left behind his wife and two children and Naik Ramana, his wife and two children wailing and waiting.

Their mortal remains were flown to their native places for last rites with full military honours, Col Kalia said.

He quoted Lt. Gen, Sandhu saying that that the Army stands in solidarity with the bereaved families and remains committed to their dignity and well being.

Tags: kupwara encounter, army jawans, homage, terrorist attack
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar

MOST POPULAR

1

US: New TV show mocking Donald Trump enters crowded satire market

2

Google's Pixel and Pixel XL will be supported till 2019

3

Red tint on Samsung Galaxy S8’s is natural to AMOLED displays, gets software fix

4

BMC to introduce internet-based virtual classrooms in schools

5

Samsung fans rejoice, Galaxy Note 8 confirmed

more

Editors' Picks

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

PV Sindhu and Carolina Marin came out battling hard, but the former clinched it in the end. (Photo: PTI)

PV Sindhu breezes past Carolina Marin to clinch India Open

Debutant Kuldeep Yadav scalped four wickets as Australia failed to cash in on Steve Smith’s hundred and were all out for 300. (Photo: AP)

Kuldeep Yadav stars as Australia all out for 300

Steve Smith became the third fastest batsman from his country to reach the 5,000-run mark, at the Jharkhand Cricket Association stadium. (Photo: BCCI)

Steve Smith becomes 3rd fastest Australian to score 5,000 runs in Test cricket

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

Seattle-based artist Katie Marks uses various materials to make cool designs on mugs to make them more than just for coffee. (Photo: Instagram/Anotherseattleartist)

Artist uses ceramic and porcelain to create mind-boggling mugs

Japanese artist Monami Ohno creates unique art out of delivery boxes converting them into various pop culture characters and objects. (Photo: Instagram/monamincb)

Japanese woman creates art out of cardboard boxes and it is amazing

Assamese celebrate the Suwori festival which coincides with Rongali Bihu by hosting elephant fights, horse races, dances and songs along with tug-of-war. (Photo: AP)

Locals celebrate vibrant Suwori tribal festival in Assam

Sand artist Jim Denevan creates detailed sand art using sticks and rakes to create distinct or geometrical patterns near beaches. (Photo: Facebook/JimDenevan)

US artist makes aerially appealing sand art that is absolutely amazing

Russian illustrator Nikita Golubev doesn’t consider dirty cars to be an eyesore. In fact, he treats them as blank canvasses to make beautiful art. (Photo: Instagram/ @proboynick)

Russian man gives dirty cars an artistic makeover

Nusret Gökçe's popularity has made him go viral again after his cast his vote in the Turkish elections and his fans put him in hilarious situations. (Photo: Reddit)

Turkish chef Salt Bae casting his vote made netizens come up with hilarious memes

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham