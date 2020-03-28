Saturday, Mar 28, 2020 | Last Update : 08:17 PM IST

India, All India

Nitish has not one but three crises coming up

THE ASIAN AGE. | NAYEAR AZAD
Published : Mar 28, 2020, 8:08 pm IST
Updated : Mar 28, 2020, 8:12 pm IST

There's the coronavirus, return of thousands of workers and the early arrival of brain fever

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar. (PTI)
 Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar. (PTI)

Patna: As the number of coronavirus cases in India accelerates alarmingly, the Bihar government is living in dread at the prospect of a massive migrant population returning home from other states, opening up the possibility of locan spread of the dreaded virus.

As if that were not enough, Bihar’s annual scourge, the Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES), also known as brain fever, which killed about 200 children in the state last year, has already raised its head in north Bihar town.

Experts and officials fear that the returning migrants may spur a community spread of the coronavirus. On Saturday, chief minister Nitish Kumar told a TV channel hat “the whole purpose of a complete lockdown would fail if people start returning in buses. In my view, shelter camps should be set up instead of sending them back home in buses.” 

His comments came after the UP government announced that it would run more than 1000 special buses for migrants who are stranded near the Delhi border.

Hundreds of migrants, mostly daily-wage workers, have been trying to return home after the Union government announced a 21- day national lockdown to beat back the coronavirus.

So far Bihar has reported nine COVID-19 positive cases and one death. Three persons including a paramedic of a private hospital in Patna and two youths tested positive on Friday. Last week a person from Munger district with a travel history to Qatar died at AIIMS, Patna.

Meanwhile, the pressure is mounting from the opposition with Tejashwi Yadav questioning the preparedness of the state government.

In a tweet, the RJD leader said, “Could you please update Bihar as to what measures have been taken to raise the capacity of hospitals? What’s the status of testing kits, PPE (personal protective equipment), N95 masks for doctors”? 

Brain fever, an annual visitation upon Bihar, has already arrived this year, with the Sri Krishna Medical College and Hospital (SKMCH), which bore the brunt of last year’s outbreak, admitting its first AES patient this year, PTI reported.

The chief minister convened a high-level meeting in Patna to take stock of the coronavirus situation, and stressed the need for preparedness for AES as well. He instructed officials to complete the expansion of capacity of the paediatric ICU at SKMCH to 100 beds, an order he gave last year.

Tags: coronavirus, bihar, nitish kumar, migrant workers, aes, brain fever
Location: India, Bihar, Patna

Latest From India

Workers prepare a quarantine centre at the Sarusojai Sports Complex in Guwahati on March 28, 2020. (AP)

India's COVID-19 cases reach 918: Latest data

Representational Image. (PTI)

Bihar woman delivers baby in ambulance as borders closed between Kerala and Karnataka

Aesha Patel (right) and her roommate Letitia Klos, both students at Boston University Dental School, read in the Public Garden in Boston on March 27, 2020. The students are currently taking their courses online because all campuses are closed due to the coronavirus. (AP)

Indian embassy steps in to aid students told to leave US campuses

Migrant workers walk carrying their belongings on a highway to Uttar Pradesh to go back to their villages. (AFP)

UP government arranges 1,000 buses for stranded migrant workers

MOST POPULAR

1

COVID-19 home test kits developed by UK scientists give you results in 30 minutes

2

Beware: No vaccine exists for coronavirus, but website claiming to sell it is active in India

3

Beware of fake news, you can't self-test for coronavirus

4

Hey Google, tell me about Savitribai Phule: Assistant celebrates feminist icon

5

Threat to data privacy as US bill targets encryption to curb child sex abuse online

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

Having made Mumbai’s streets his canvas and DSLR camera his paintbrush, photographer Star Udyawar’s narration of everyday life in the maximum city is riveting. As can be seen in his various portrayals of the city like the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dhobi Ghat with its colourful backdrop, and the famous Sea-link. For Udyawar, perspective is key as it defines the in-depth relationship between the objects in a picture along with the dimensions that a viewer perceives.

Framing the Mundane

The dress featured a fairly simple silhouette with a plunging neckline. But the drama is brought by the feathered veil/cape element. It also had a bow at the neck for added drama. (Photo: AP)

Valentino fashionably interprets A Midsummer's Night Dream

A man sports a colourful headgear with traditional motifs. (Photo: AP)

India gears up for Navratri

Alex Borstein wore a demure deep purple gown when collecting her Emmy. It has her initials embellished on the top left hand corner. (Photo: AP)

Emmy Awards 2019: Best of red carpet fashion

Burberry's creative director Tisci created a new line for their Speing/Summer 2020 collection. (Photo: AP)

London Fashion Week: Best of British fashion

Designer naeem Khan takes a bow, posing with the models showcasing his clothes on the ramp. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Designers showcase Spring/Summer collection 2020

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham