Zero tolerance for abuse: Air Vistara on molestation of cabin crew

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Mar 28, 2018, 12:31 pm IST
Updated : Mar 28, 2018, 1:05 pm IST

A member of the cabin crew operating Flight No. UK997 from Lucknow to Delhi on 24 March 2018, reported an incident of sexual harassment by a passenger. (Photo: Facebook | @AirVistara)
New Delhi: A 62-year-old Pune resident travelling to Delhi in Air Vistara flight was arrested for molesting a cabin crew onboard. An FIR was filed by Vistara's flight attendant after which the passenger was arrested. The airline company stated that it does not tolerate abusive or unruly behaviour by passengers.

Cabin crew member of Air Vistara Lucknow-Delhi has filed an FIR against the man identified as Rajeev Vasant Dani for sexually harassing her in the flight recently. 

The flight attendant on Vistara flight UK997 said the man sexually harassed her while passengers were preparing for deplaning at Terminal 3 of Delhi IGI airport.

The FIR has been filed under Section 354 A of the IPC (Assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty).

The accused is said to have been handed over to CISF.

Air Vistara has released the following statement on the matter:

"A member of our cabin crew operating Flight No. UK997 from Lucknow to Delhi on March 24 2018, reported an incident of sexual harassment by a passenger. Vistara does not tolerate abusive or unruly behaviour by passengers that puts the safety of its staff and other customers at risk, or compromises their dignity. We have reported the matter to the Police and other relevant authorities. An FIR is registered and investigation is on." 

Vistara also informed that it is "fully committed to providing cooperation to all the authorities" probing the case.

The accused passenger was arrested earlier on Wednesday after an FIR was registered in Delhi.

