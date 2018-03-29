The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Mar 28, 2018 | Last Update : 11:03 PM IST

India, All India

No injustice to south: Ram Madhav meets 15th finance panel chief

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Mar 28, 2018, 9:26 pm IST
Updated : Mar 28, 2018, 9:24 pm IST

Southern states have objected to the parameters chosen by the panel for the devolution of finances.

Following the meeting, Ram Madhav said that he received an assurance from the Finance Commission’s chairman that the states with progressive population would not be penalised. (Photo: PTI/File)
 Following the meeting, Ram Madhav said that he received an assurance from the Finance Commission’s chairman that the states with progressive population would not be penalised. (Photo: PTI/File)

New Delhi: BJP general secretary Ram Madhav met NK Singh, chairperson of the 15th Finance Commission on Tuesday to place before him the concerns of southern states which have objected to the parameters chosen by the panel for the devolution of finances after the inclusion of the 2011 census as the baseline for allocations.

The meeting came after south leaders, including Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, DMK leader MK Stalin and Kerala Finance Minister TM Thomas Isaac had flagged worries that the inclusion of the 2011 census will reward the more populous north India while their share of tax revenue will decline only because their population has decreased.

Following the meeting, Ram Madhav said that he received an assurance from the Finance Commission’s chairman that the states with progressive population would not be penalised.

According to a report in The Indian Express, BJP general secretary Ram Madhav said, “The chairman assured that the guidelines are such that no state with progressive population policy would face injustice. He said that the terms of reference ensure that no discrimination is committed against the states with progressive population policies and measures.”

“In fact, he even said they (guidelines) have the scope for incentivising such actions,” he added.

The BJP has recently faced criticisms for not fulfilling special status demand made by political parties in Andhra Pradesh. The ruling TDP not only walked out of the NDA alliance but also gave no-confidence motion against the Centre in Lok Sabha. Even YSRCP has given a notice for moving no-confidence motion.

Amid this controversy, Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah alleged discrimination against southern states, citing the central government’s recommendation to Finance Commission to use population data from the 2011 census for sharing central tax revenues. Earlier, census of 1971 was being used.

Madhav’s meeting is being seen as an attempt made by BJP to remove its tag of being an anti-south party in view of the 2019 election. As BJP fears losing some seats in its stronghold states such as Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh, it wants to make up to that by winning more seats in the southern states. The prospects of the party in south would diminish more if all the southern states come together.

“The BJP has to pre-empt such a move,” a senior party leader said.

Tags: ram madhav, 15th finance commission, nk singh, siddaramaiah, tax revenue
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Warning: Powered by AI, fake news will just get worse

2

Farhan Akhtar denies playing cop opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Don 3

3

James Webb space telescope launch delayed to 2020

4

Breaking barriers: Bride rides horse as wedding ritual in Rajasthan

5

One in seven teens are ‘sexting,’ says new research

more

Editors' Picks

Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone.

Alia Bhatt wants to do 'multi-heroine' film Katrina Kaif and Deepika Padukone

Next generation of fake news will be empowered by Artificial Intelligence and be far more sophisticated, and even more disastrous.

Warning: Powered by AI, fake news will just get worse

Scrutiny of Facebook has intensified following reports that it failed to prevent the data-mining firm Cambridge Analytica from amassing personal information about millions of users - possibly used to aid Donald Trump's campaign - and that the social network has been collecting Android users' phone call and text message histories without notice.

Will Mark Zuckerberg be able to boldly fix Facebook crisis?

Kangana Ranaut.

Feminism is a movement that has to take over the world, says Kangana Ranaut

Arizona had been a key hub for Uber, with about half of the company’s 200 self-driving cars and a staff of hundreds.

Uber tests suspended, Mobileye calls for revalidation

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham