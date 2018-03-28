The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Mar 28, 2018 | Last Update : 01:41 PM IST

India, All India

Kerala: Apathetic citizens let 65-yr-old accident victim die mid-road

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Mar 28, 2018, 1:05 pm IST
Updated : Mar 28, 2018, 1:03 pm IST

CCTV footage shows that no one stopped to help the woman and no calls were apparently made to the police either.

65-year-old fisherwoman, hit by a vehicle, lay bleeding in the middle of a busy road in Kadakkavoor, with vehicles passing her by without stopping for help. (Screengrab | ANI)
 65-year-old fisherwoman, hit by a vehicle, lay bleeding in the middle of a busy road in Kadakkavoor, with vehicles passing her by without stopping for help. (Screengrab | ANI)

Thiruvananthapuram: In a shocking turn of events, a 65-year-old fisherwoman, hit by a vehicle, lay bleeding in the middle of a busy road in Kadakkavoor, with vehicles passing her by without stopping to help.

The public apathy was caught on security cameras that show several vehicles including bikers, cars, buses and vans passing her after the woman falls to the road. No one stops to help and no calls were apparently made to the police either.

Later locals were seen crowding around the woman as mute spectators until a young man steps in to help the victim of hit and run. Around the same time, a passing police car stops and takes her to the hospital.

Police source to NDTV said, "We were not informed of this incident. We were just passing the place and stopped by seeing the crowd gather. We rushed her to a local hospital, from there she was taken to the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College yesterday."

Police have arrested a 20-year old man who was riding the two-wheeler along with two other pillion riders. All three of them were not wearing helmets.

 

Tags: kerala hit and run, woman hit by bike, helmet less riders, accident
Location: India, Kerala, Thiruvananthapuram (Trivandrum

MOST POPULAR

1

Warning: Powered by AI, fake news will just get worse

2

Farhan Akhtar denies playing cop opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Don 3

3

James Webb space telescope launch delayed to 2020

4

Breaking barriers: Bride rides horse as wedding ritual in Rajasthan

5

One in seven teens are ‘sexting,’ says new research

more

Editors' Picks

Next generation of fake news will be empowered by Artificial Intelligence and be far more sophisticated, and even more disastrous.

Warning: Powered by AI, fake news will just get worse

Scrutiny of Facebook has intensified following reports that it failed to prevent the data-mining firm Cambridge Analytica from amassing personal information about millions of users - possibly used to aid Donald Trump's campaign - and that the social network has been collecting Android users' phone call and text message histories without notice.

Will Mark Zuckerberg be able to boldly fix Facebook crisis?

Kangana Ranaut.

Feminism is a movement that has to take over the world, says Kangana Ranaut

Arizona had been a key hub for Uber, with about half of the company’s 200 self-driving cars and a staff of hundreds.

Uber tests suspended, Mobileye calls for revalidation

Rana Daggubati played the role of Bhallaladeva in director SS Rajamouli's Baahubali.

Rana Daggubati voices Thanos in the Telugu version of Avengers

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Bollywood celebrities Ranveer Singh, Kartik Aaryan, Nushrat Bharucha, Shruti Haasan, Shilpa Shetty and others step out in the city in style. See pictures of your favourite stars here. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Snapped: B-town celebs Ranveer, Kartik, Nushrat, Shruti step out in style

Abhay Deol and Patralekhaa came together at the trailer launch of their forthcoming horror comedy film 'Nanu Ki Jaanu'. Check out the exclusive pictures from last night event here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Nanu Ki Jaanu: Abhay Deol and Patralekhaa launch trailer of their film

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kartik Aaryan were the showstoppers for Manish Malhotra’s summer couture collection in Singapore on Sunday. (Photo: Twitter/ Instagram)

Showstoppers Kareena, Kartik up the glam quotient for Manish in Singapore

Salman Khan and a host of celebrities put an entertaining show for fans at the ‘Da-Bangg’ concert held in Pune on Saturday. (Photo: Twitter/ Instagram)

Salman romances Katrina, Sonakshi as they enthrall Pune with 'Da-Bangg'

Bollywood actors like Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, 'Baaghi 2' co-stars Tiger-Disha and other stars were spotted. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood snapped: Varun and Tiger-Disha in city, Janhvi shoots Dhadak

Akshay Kumar launched the trailer of ‘Nanak Shah Fakir’ at an event in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay Kumar lends support to troubled film as it's finally cleared for release

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham