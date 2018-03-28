The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Mar 28, 2018 | Last Update : 11:51 AM IST

India, All India

Had never offered award to D Roopa: K'taka foundation slams cop

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Mar 28, 2018, 9:47 am IST
Updated : Mar 28, 2018, 9:48 am IST

D Roopa had earlier in the week, submitted a handwritten letter to the organisers declining the award.

D Roopa is currently the Inspector General of Police (Home Guard and Civil Defence, Bengaluru). (Photo: PTI)
 D Roopa is currently the Inspector General of Police (Home Guard and Civil Defence, Bengaluru). (Photo: PTI)

Bengaluru: The Indian Police Service (IPS) officer from Karnataka, D Roopa, who shot into the limelight for uncovering the alleged special privileges enjoyed by VK Sasikala in a Bengaluru jail, has landed into a fresh controversy. This one is over an award the "Namma Bengaluru Award" that she refused to accept because it comes with a high cash reward.

But "she was never offered this award and so, there was no case of her turning it down," Namma Bengaluru Foundation shot back on Tuesday.

The Namma Bengaluru Foundation also alleged relentless lobbying for the award by Roopa, "There were multiple communication by this nominee to lobby both to jury, NBF team and trustees."

The non-profit organisation called the officer's announcement that she wasn't going to accept the award "immature malicious conduct by a nominee who did not make it to the final winner".

"Never in the long history of recognising the heroes of our city by a jury of respected Bengalureans have we experienced this relentless lobbying for the award, then followed by this immature malicious conduct by a nominee who did not make it to the final winner," the statement by the NGO read.

D Roopa is currently the Inspector General of Police (Home Guard and Civil Defence, Bengaluru).

D Roopa's handwritten letter to the organisers declining the award had earlier been released by news agency ANI. In this, she had pointed out that she could not accept the award because it carried a heavy cash award "and my conscience does not permit me for this".

She had also underlined that government officials had to "maintain equidistance from all quasi-political bodies and associations that have the bare minimum political overtone".

The reference to the "political overtones" of the award was seen to be a reference to its links to Rajeev Chandrasekhar, the BJP lawmaker who founded the organisation and continues to support it.

D Roopa had followed it up with a tweet on Tuesday, underlining why Namma Bengaluru Award wasn't good for government servants. Because it came with a monetary component and was involved in activities which may prove embarrassing for the government.

The foundation, she tweeted, had dragged the government to court in several cases including the ones relating to the now-scrapped steel flyover linking the city to the international airport.

In a statement, Namma Bengaluru Foundation said D Roopa had never spoken about these views as long as she was a nominee. "Her views have surfaced only after the jury had decided the final winner," the statement said, dismissing her public stand as "dramatics" that make her disappointment at not getting the award "obvious".

Tags: d roopa, namma bengaluru award, namma bengaluru foundation, bengaluru jail
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru

MOST POPULAR

1

Farhan Akhtar denies playing cop opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Don 3

2

James Webb space telescope launch delayed to 2020

3

Breaking barriers: Bride rides horse as wedding ritual in Rajasthan

4

One in seven teens are ‘sexting,’ says new research

5

Bucket List: Madhuri Dixit's Marathi debut film to release in May

more

Editors' Picks

Kangana Ranaut.

Feminism is a movement that has to take over the world, says Kangana Ranaut

Arizona had been a key hub for Uber, with about half of the company’s 200 self-driving cars and a staff of hundreds.

Uber tests suspended, Mobileye calls for revalidation

Rana Daggubati played the role of Bhallaladeva in director SS Rajamouli's Baahubali.

Rana Daggubati voices Thanos in the Telugu version of Avengers

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif at the Dabangg Tour.

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif’s camaraderie at Dabangg Tour is unmissable!

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja have locked in their wedding destination.

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja wedding is on; here are all the details you need to know

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Bollywood celebrities Ranveer Singh, Kartik Aaryan, Nushrat Bharucha, Shruti Haasan, Shilpa Shetty and others step out in the city in style. See pictures of your favourite stars here. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Snapped: B-town celebs Ranveer, Kartik, Nushrat, Shruti step out in style

Abhay Deol and Patralekhaa came together at the trailer launch of their forthcoming horror comedy film 'Nanu Ki Jaanu'. Check out the exclusive pictures from last night event here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Nanu Ki Jaanu: Abhay Deol and Patralekhaa launch trailer of their film

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kartik Aaryan were the showstoppers for Manish Malhotra’s summer couture collection in Singapore on Sunday. (Photo: Twitter/ Instagram)

Showstoppers Kareena, Kartik up the glam quotient for Manish in Singapore

Salman Khan and a host of celebrities put an entertaining show for fans at the ‘Da-Bangg’ concert held in Pune on Saturday. (Photo: Twitter/ Instagram)

Salman romances Katrina, Sonakshi as they enthrall Pune with 'Da-Bangg'

Bollywood actors like Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, 'Baaghi 2' co-stars Tiger-Disha and other stars were spotted. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood snapped: Varun and Tiger-Disha in city, Janhvi shoots Dhadak

Akshay Kumar launched the trailer of ‘Nanak Shah Fakir’ at an event in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay Kumar lends support to troubled film as it's finally cleared for release

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham