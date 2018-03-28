The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Mar 28, 2018 | Last Update : 07:27 AM IST

India, All India

Farmer suicides on rise in Cong-ruled states: Amit Shah

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Mar 28, 2018, 1:12 am IST
Updated : Mar 28, 2018, 6:40 am IST

In Karntaka over 3500 farmers have committed suicide in Karnataka over the last four years.

BJP National President Amit Shah during a roadshow in Shivamogga, Karnataka. (Photo: PTI)
 BJP National President Amit Shah during a roadshow in Shivamogga, Karnataka. (Photo: PTI)

Davanagere: He was clearly out on a mission to reach out to the farmers of Karnataka. And losing no time BJP national president, Amit Shah painted the state's  Congress government in the worst possible light while eulogising his party's contribution to the welfare of farmers here on Tuesday.

Coming down hard on the Siddaramaiah government over the suicide of farmers in Karnataka, he said  BJP- ruled states like Gujarat , Madhya Pradesh and Chattisgarh had in contrast recorded the lowest number of farmer suicides in the country.

“Besides, in Maharashtra, where the Congress was thrown out three years ago, the number of farmer suicides has come down by over 30 per cent. Farmer suicides go up in  states where the Congress comes to power. In Karntaka over 3500 farmers have committed suicide in Karnataka over the last four years. The only reason for a farmer to commit suicide is government's apathy. By contrast, the agriculture GDP of BJP- ruled states is always  in double digit or more,” he added.

The BJP national president, who was participating in  his party’s `Mushti Dhanya Abhiyana' a movement to collect a fistful of grains from farmers, in Doddabaathi village,  maintained  the Modi government had several pro-farmer policies and on assessing the base price of agriculture production, would soon announce crop loss compensation of one- and- a- half times the production cost.

He revealed a Rs 500 crore R and D centre was on the anvil  to disseminate information about health issues caused by consumption of arecanut and coffee, and another  R and D Centre was in the offing to work on diseases afflicting  the coconut crop.

Tags: amit shah, siddaramaiah government, farmer suicides

MOST POPULAR

1

Breaking barriers: Bride rides horse as wedding ritual in Rajasthan

2

One in seven teens are ‘sexting,’ says new research

3

Bucket List: Madhuri Dixit's Marathi debut film to release in May

4

At least 56 prisoners sat for exam in Chhattisgarh’s district jail

5

UP: Couple gets married in Barabanki’s police station as cops play cupid

more

Editors' Picks

Kangana Ranaut.

Feminism is a movement that has to take over the world, says Kangana Ranaut

Arizona had been a key hub for Uber, with about half of the company’s 200 self-driving cars and a staff of hundreds.

Uber tests suspended, Mobileye calls for revalidation

Rana Daggubati played the role of Bhallaladeva in director SS Rajamouli's Baahubali.

Rana Daggubati voices Thanos in the Telugu version of Avengers

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif at the Dabangg Tour.

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif’s camaraderie at Dabangg Tour is unmissable!

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja have locked in their wedding destination.

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja wedding is on; here are all the details you need to know

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Abhay Deol and Patralekhaa came together at the trailer launch of their forthcoming horror comedy film 'Nanu Ki Jaanu'. Check out the exclusive pictures from last night event here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Nanu Ki Jaanu: Abhay Deol and Patralekhaa launch trailer of their film

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kartik Aaryan were the showstoppers for Manish Malhotra’s summer couture collection in Singapore on Sunday. (Photo: Twitter/ Instagram)

Showstoppers Kareena, Kartik up the glam quotient for Manish in Singapore

Salman Khan and a host of celebrities put an entertaining show for fans at the ‘Da-Bangg’ concert held in Pune on Saturday. (Photo: Twitter/ Instagram)

Salman romances Katrina, Sonakshi as they enthrall Pune with 'Da-Bangg'

Bollywood actors like Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, 'Baaghi 2' co-stars Tiger-Disha and other stars were spotted. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood snapped: Varun and Tiger-Disha in city, Janhvi shoots Dhadak

Akshay Kumar launched the trailer of ‘Nanak Shah Fakir’ at an event in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay Kumar lends support to troubled film as it's finally cleared for release

The team of ‘Badhaai Ho’ wrapped the shoot of the film with a bash in Mumbai on Wednesday night. (Photos: Twitter)

Badhaaai Ho: It's a wrap for Ayushmann, Sanya, but there's an Akshay connection

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham